Trenton Timbrook

Trenton Timbrook keeps his head down and swings at the ball with his driver at The Woods Golf Course.

After 7 year hiatus, golf returns to HHS

SUNRISE SUMMIT – In early October of 2015, Hampshire High freshman Jacob Fischer, drained a 60-foot putt in regionals on the very last hole.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.