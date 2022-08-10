After 7 year hiatus, golf returns to HHS
SUNRISE SUMMIT – In early October of 2015, Hampshire High freshman Jacob Fischer, drained a 60-foot putt in regionals on the very last hole.
Fischer’s monster putt was the last time the Trojans competed as a golf team.
Over 2,500 days later, HHS returned to the tee box.
After approval by the board of education 2 days prior, the Trojans teed off for the 1st time this season at The Woods golf course in Hedgesville and finished 7th out of 8 teams. Washington won the Hedgesville tournament posting a low score of 323.
The Trojans finished with a score of 456 overall, summing the 4 lowest scores.
J.J. Charlton shined brightest in Hampshire’s 1st match finishing with a score of 110. Not bad considering it was only his 5th or 6th time playing golf.
Brady Stump and Cyrus Chaney ended their rounds with a score of 113 while Brayden Hott rounded out the top 4 with a 120.
Soccer stars Dylan Streisel and Trenton Timbrook tested their skillset on this challenging course, scoring 126 and 131, respectively.
Although the fleet footed kickers make their mark on the turf at Rannells Field, they both have an appreciation for the joys of swinging clubs.
“I started playing with my friends and realized how fun it was,” said Streisel on how he got interested in joining the golf team.
“It was a hard course to play for my 1st time but slowly I started to see improvement and I will definitely learn from it.”
It wasn’t friends, but family that introduced Timbrook to the game of golf
“My uncle (Rusty Shoemaker) got me into it,” said Timbrook
“He took me after we went to a Nationals game and I just fell in love with it.”
Timbrook mentioned that he 1st picked up clubs and started swinging less than 1 month ago and has only played 6 or 7 rounds in his life.
“At the end I was beat, walking 18 holes, but then I was pretty encouraged and ready to get back after it and improve,” said Timbrook.
Improvement is the buzzword around this inexperienced squad.
“I am excited to see the growth in the kids,” said coach Jarrett Hott.
“I am glad to give them an opportunity to do something like this. They are having a good time with it; even on days we do not feel like we are hitting the ball well.
Hott is a perfect fit for the young Trojans as golf is 1 of his favorite pastimes.
“I enjoy playing in tournaments on the weekends when I can,” said Hott.
After the formation of the Romney MS team, several kids at Hampshire High approached Hott and asked him to start a golf team.
“I went to Mr. Stewart about it and after a couple of phone calls, he got it done in the short amount of time that we had. So really he needs to get a lot of credit for starting this as well,” said Hott.
The current Trojan roster is comprised of 10 boys and 5 girls with sporadic schedules that practice at Mill Creek when they have time.
“With so many of the kids being multi-sport athletes, it can be hard on them at times as fatigue really comes into play,” said Hott.
“The biggest challenge so far has been trying to fit everything in that is needed. Having so many kids is another; it is often times difficult to work individually with everyone. From the kids required practices, to matches already being played, to scheduling with other coaches.”
Athletic director Trey Stewart reiterated the challenges facing coach Hott in his inaugural season.
“It’s been difficult to build a schedule due to timeframe we had from starting the team to getting it running,” said Stewart.
“We have had to lean on our neighboring teams to allow us to join their matches. And the fall 2-sport athletes are going to be challenged with time here soon when school starts.”
When it comes to golf gear, kids have to provide their own equipment.
“Kids have their own clubs and gear just as they have their own bats and gear in sports like baseball and softball,” said Stewart.
“If a student expresses a need for something to play we will handle that as it arises.”
Golf is a varsity-sanctioned sport within the umbrella of the WVSSAC with a short season that starts on Aug. 1 and ends with regionals in late Sept. or states in early October.
“We are excited to see where the sport goes after this 1st year,”
Even though scores reached triple digits, the spirit of the players remains positive.
“Morale is good and I hope all kids truly enjoy this year,” said Hott. o
The Woods
J.J. Charlton 110
Brady Stump 113
Cyrus Cheney 113
Brayden Hott 120
Dylan Streisel 126
Trenton Timbrook 131
Team Score: 456
Place: 7th out of 8
