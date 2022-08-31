For the past 18 months, I have worked on getting in better shape to move around the mountains a bit more fluidly while hunting. With that being said, there was never really a goal besides being able to go deeper and walk farther than any of my competition on public land. After turkey season ended this past spring, I was in pretty good shape but needed something to motivate me to take my fitness to the next level. Being an athlete growing up, I learned to hate running because it was always used as a punishment. But over the past year, I have embraced it as a great tool to help me become a stronger woodsman.
The idea to run a half marathon kicked into my mind about the middle of June as I was on summer vacation and had a lot of time to think. At that point, I was in decent shape, running 3-4 miles a day and spending quite a bit of time in the gym lifting weights. Deciding that I needed something to challenge myself, I started looking into obstacle course races, as well as 10K running races, but ultimately decided on a half marathon after reading Cameron Hanes’ book Endure. For those who don’t know, Cameron Hanes is a western bow hunter who writes for Eastman’s Hunting Magazine, as well as an ultra-marathon runner. His words gave me the inspiration to take on a bit more than I thought I could chew.
Since I was in decent shape already, I jumped into the training pretty heavily and knew right away it was going to be difficult. I had a goal of finishing the race in under two hours, which seemed impossible for someone like me who wasn’t blessed with the body of a runner. With that being said, I forced myself to be disciplined with my training both with running and with lifting. I figured that having the extra leg muscles that come with heavy squats and leg presses would come in handy while going up hills, which turned out to be true.
As the day of the race grew nearer, my running increased significantly. At the beginning of June, I was thrilled to complete a three-mile run, whereas, in the middle of August, I was running upwards of ten miles a day, and trying to PR my times with every run. Once school started, I continued to keep both running and lifting a priority by waking up somewhere between 3:30, and 4:00 to run every morning, then heading directly to the gym after school to get a lift in before dinner.
This past Sunday, August 28th, was the day of the race. I got to the registration fairly early as I was a bit nervous. I knew that I was well prepared, and my body felt great, but since it was a new experience, I still had quite a few butterflies in my stomach. I would certainly compare it to toeing the rubber as a pitcher in a big game, or something of that nature. Since I wasn’t sure what to expect, or how to compare myself to others running the race, I positioned myself near the back of the line at the starting line, and when the gun went off, I began a nice easy trot.
The race was a 4.4-mile loop and had to be completed three times, equaling roughly 13.1 miles. There were a few hills involved, which didn’t worry me. Also, the course was a mix of gravel, pavement, and grass, which I felt comfortable with because I had trained on all three surfaces many times throughout the summer.
The first lap felt great, as my legs had a nice snap to them and my heart rate stayed low. At that point, I had passed many of the other runners and was nearing the front part of the group, although I was nowhere near the leader (he was booking it). Once I turned into the second lap, most of the adrenaline had passed, and I was faced with the reality that the rest of the race was going to be a challenge. I was hoping to run most of the race at a nine-minute pace but was moving much faster, which was slightly worrisome because I hadn’t run that fast for a long distance.
As I moved through the second lap, I passed a few more runners and I figured I was close to the top, which honestly surprised me because I had assumed I would be near the back, or middle at best. The hills felt a bit steeper the second time around, but my legs still worked their way through them, which I attribute to the heavy leg weight lifting I had been doing. As I turned through the second lap and into the third lap, my mind began to wander and I started to feel like I was going to have to do some walking, which was against my number one goal of the race. Up to this point, every mile I had run was under 8:30, which was much faster than where I had trained. I was certainly feeling fatigued, but I knew there were two water stations on the course, and I could focus on running to them, it would give me something to look forward to so that I wouldn’t have to walk. Basically, instead of focusing on the whole four-mile loop, I broke it into smaller chunks.
As I passed the first water station, I grabbed a cup and downed it on the run. This was my first time drinking any water on the run, as all of my training had been without drinking anything. Since it was my first time, I ended up spilling most of it down my face, but that’s alright, as the mental break was what I needed.
Keeping an even pace to the next water station, I cleanly dumped the cup of water into my mouth while moving, and held an even pace. At this point, I knew that I only needed another two miles to finish, but my legs and lungs were killing me. Slowing down slightly, I pounded out the next mile at a nine-minute pace, which was honestly faster than I expected when I decided to take it a little easier.
The last mile had the toughest hill on the course, a steep, unpaved rocky hill, which I had done well with the first two times, but I was much more fatigued at this point. In all honestly, I debated power-hiking from the bottom to the top, but once I got there, I decided to push my way up it as fast as I could. Somehow, I gained a bit of momentum once I arrived at the top, and was able to cruise to the finish line on a sprint.
I ended up finishing the race in just over an hour and fifty minutes, ten minutes faster than my goal and came in tenth overall out of fifty-two runners. Although my body was hurting from running so fast for so long, I was pretty happy with my performance.
Although I grew up hating running, it has transformed my mental and physical ability over the past year. So much so, that I can’t wait to run tougher, and more challenging races. I’m not sure what my goals are at this point, but I’m certain I will be a better hunter, and outdoorsman because of the mental and physical challenges that come with running. o
