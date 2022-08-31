Josh Crawford

Josh Crawford after his 1st half marathon. 

For the past 18 months, I have worked on getting in better shape to move around the mountains a bit more fluidly while hunting. With that being said, there was never really a goal besides being able to go deeper and walk farther than any of my competition on public land. After turkey season ended this past spring, I was in pretty good shape but needed something to motivate me to take my fitness to the next level. Being an athlete growing up, I learned to hate running because it was always used as a punishment. But over the past year, I have embraced it as a great tool to help me become a stronger woodsman. 

The idea to run a half marathon kicked into my mind about the middle of June as I was on summer vacation and had a lot of time to think. At that point, I was in decent shape, running 3-4 miles a day and spending quite a bit of time in the gym lifting weights. Deciding that I needed something to challenge myself, I started looking into obstacle course races, as well as 10K running races, but ultimately decided on a half marathon after reading Cameron Hanes’ book Endure. For those who don’t know, Cameron Hanes is a western bow hunter who writes for Eastman’s Hunting Magazine, as well as an ultra-marathon runner. His words gave me the inspiration to take on a bit more than I thought I could chew. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.