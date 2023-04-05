Kellogg

MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker has named Mark Kellogg as the seventh women’s basketball head coach in the program’s history.

 Kellogg is the sixth winningest active Division I women’s basketball coach in the country by winning percentage and brings a 445-120 (.788) career record to Morgantown. He has spent the last eight seasons (2015-23) at Stephen F. Austin where he compiled a 195-55 (.780) mark with seven consecutive seasons of 23 wins or more.

