Keyser Golden Tornado fly by Trojans 57-35
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Speed. Speed. Speed. The No. 3-seeded Golden Tornado used their not-so-secret weapon of speed to blow past No. 2 Hampshire in the sectional semifinal 57-35.
Keyser was fast on the court and fast on the scoreboard, as they sped to a 12-0 lead to start the game.
“All gas, no brakes” was the motto for Keyser, as they led wire-to-wire thanks to their speed on offense, preparation on defense and mental mindset heading into the game.
“This was the most relaxed I’ve seen our team play,” said Keyser head coach Johnny Haines. “Our strategy was to come out and change it up. Our zone frustrated them a little bit, taking the inside game away.”
As coach Haines alluded to, shutting down Hampshire’s twin mountains in the paint, Zack Hill and Easton Shanholtz was key for Keyser.
Hill and Shanholtz combined for 14 points, 9 and 5 respectively, which forced Hampshire to find points elsewhere.
“I give props to our kids,” said Haines. “They came out, made them miss shots and were in their faces all game.”
Trojan head coach Danny Alkire took blame for the lopsided loss.
“I didn’t get our kids prepared,” admitted coach Alkire. “I didn’t have us in position to beat the zone and we didn’t move the ball. Johnny is a great coach and had his kids ready to go.”
Sophomore speedster, Noah Broadwater, scored 9 of his 17 points in the 1st quarter to pace the Golden Tornado to an early 14-5 lead after 8 minutes of play.
“He’s a gamer,” praised Haines. “He comes in and doesn’t get rattled.”
Mike Schell finished with 12 points for Keyser, while Hunter VanPelt tallied 8.
Without a doubt, the speed of the Golden Tornado caused nightmares for Hampshire, but it was the execution of the 2-3 zone that really caught HHS off guard, considering KHS typically runs a 1-3-1 defense.
“I want to give our coaching staff a little credit,” said Haines. “We had a great game plan, and we didn’t play 2-3 all year. We got lucky and they didn’t hit some open shots. Coach Alkire and I are great friends, and I got him tonight, but I hope we can make a run like Hampshire did last year.”
Coach Alkire said he would be cheering on the Golden Tornado and supporting his friend throughout the remainder of the postseason.
“The community and student section from both schools was awesome. I love our students supporting our athletes,” said Alkire.
After the game coach Alkire had a moment to reflect on the season as a whole.
“There was a lot to learn and a lot of growing pains. We are going to come out of this year with a lot of wisdom for next year. My message to our guys in the locker room was for our guys to be involved and we are going to continue to build.”
Scoring for Keyser (7-16): Noah Broadwater 17, Mike Schell 12, Hunter VanPelt 8, Drew Matlick 6, Braydon Keller 5, Patrick Liller 2, Sammy Bradfield 2, Lonnie Pridemore 2, Alec Stanislawcyzk 2.
Scoring for Hampshire (12-10): Alex Hott 11, Zack Hill 9, Easton Shanholtz 5, Jordan Hoffman 3, Ashton Haslacker 3, Dom Strawn 3, Jordan Gray 1.
In the region 1 section 2 finals on Friday, Berkeley Springs won the championship defeating Keyser 60-55.
The region 1 co-championships were played yesterday as Keyser (7-17) traveled to Wheeling Central Catholic (19-3) and North Marion (12-9) paid a visit to Berkeley Springs (18-5) with a trip to states on the line. o
