NFTs kick off week 1
Will March 15, 2022 become a historic date in sports history, or a footnote with a long-forgotten asterisk in the future?
Yesterday, West Virginia University officially launched their branded NFTs on the NFTU marketplace.
What are NFTs?
On Monday, I asked the Jeopardy aficionado and smartest guy in the office, “What are NFTs?”
He didn’t know either.
NFTs are non-fungible tokens. Non-fungible tokens can’t be exchanged for one another; that’s why they’re “non-fungible.”
NFTs and WVU
In a video tweeted out by West Virginia University, play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi had a conversation with Nikki Goodenow, director of brand and trademark licensing for WVU, about NFTs.
“In simplest terms, an NFT is a digital trading card,” said Goodenow.
NFTs are digital assets that represent real-world objects that are bought and sold online, such as art, music, in-game items and videos.
The appeal of NFTs is that the buyer can own the original item, rather than a screenshot or copied version of an online asset.
NFTs are authenticated, which serves as proof of ownership, and collectors value those “digital bragging rights” almost more than the item itself.
The newly released WVU NFTs are bought in packs on NFTU.com. Many colleges across the country offer NFTs, and WVU will be getting more involved in the market as time goes on, according to Caridi.
The purchasing process
After WVU announced last week they were going into the NFT marketplace, I decided to give it a chance to let my audience know whether WVU NFTs were legit collector items. According to Goodenow and Caridi, “The newly released WVU NFTs are bought in packs on NFTU.com.”
Here’s the catch: you don’t have the option of selecting WVU players.
Here’s another catch: You have to pay $425 for an early access pass. Unwilling to cough up a week’s pay in order to test the market, I simply purchased the cheapest package for $10 and received 3 cards.
Worst part of paying the $10? I was not allowed to select WVU players. Instead the gift box randomly selected: Davion Mitchell of Baylor, Robert Woodard II of Mississippi State and Moses Moody of Arkansas. None of those players interest me in the least.
Overall, I was extremely disappointed with WVU’s presentation of NFTs and the deceptive tactics used by NFTU regarding the purchase process of these “collector” items.
My experience wasn’t the only negative outcome, as hundreds of complaints were lodged on Twitter about the website freezing and the lack of cards available just 90 seconds after the 11 a.m. launch.
Is there value?
Honestly, I don’t know. Can’t I just screenshot this card for free? Why am I paying money to purchase it? I’m not sure. If “digital bragging rights” is the only “value” to these NFTs, it seems like an uneven tradeoff for a hobby that will cost hundreds and thousands of dollars for pure collectors.
Cards are sectioned off as common, premium and ultra-premium. Basically, if you are looking for the Jevon Carter NFT (whenever that gets released) it will cost you at minimum $500, if you are lucky enough to purchase it in time.
(For those of you with Frontier Internet, the NFT hobby is not for you.)
Conclusion
I’m trying not to be the old man shouting “get off my lawn,” but this entire thing screams scam. Are NFT’s Honus Wagner or the XFL?
My $10 is betting on the NFT league to fold soon. o
