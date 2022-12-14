KEYSER – Kaylie Hall was the only Trojan to finish the Keyser Kiwanis Classic undefeated, going 4-0 with 4 pins.
“She sets the example and is the leader of this team,” said coach Kam Ludwig. As a team Hampshire went 1-4 on the day with losses to Frankfort, Moorefield, Jefferson and Keyser. Hampshire did pick up a win over Elkins 42-12.
