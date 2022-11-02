This article will come out on Nov. 2nd, which means the rut will just be starting to hit full swing.
I simply cannot wait for this to happen, as I have that special Iowa tag in my pocket, and I am planning to go all out in hopes of tagging a Midwestern monster.
Over the past few weeks, I have been getting in touch with landowners and checking maps to ensure that I am taking care of all of the small tasks before I head out. I certainly hope for this trip to be one for the ages.
I intend to spend quite a few days in the Hawkeye state throughout November as I will be taking a week at the beginning of the month, and will head back in that direction over my Thanksgiving break if I don’t kill one on my first trip.
To keep costs low, I will be staying in the rooftop tent that I bought over the summer, which is basically just a tent that sets on racks on top of your vehicle, it is actually a nifty contraption.
I will also be prepping all of my meals and keeping them in a cooler.
I do this both for cost-effectiveness, and ease, as it is nice to get back to the truck after a long day in the woods and not have to worry about cooking, or sitting in a restaurant.
My gear list consists of two totes full of hunting clothes, one for warm weather, and one for cold weather.
On long trips, it is best to pack for both as you will most likely experience fluctuating temperatures. I will also have two coolers, one for food, and one for meat if I get lucky enough to punch a tag.
I’ll take two bows, my main bow, and a backup, just in case I drop my main bow out of a tree or something weird happens to it.
Stowed away will be some rain gear, a few cellular trail cameras, my saddles system, as well as a lightweight Lone Wolf tree stand.
On top of that, I will have a number of portable phone chargers, and a small electric generator to keep my phone charged.
My intention while I am out there will be to hunt in the thickets, the nastiest, cover I can find. I truly believe that the best way to kill mature bucks this time of year is to hunt them in places other people don’t want to go.
Killing less mature deer can be done in travel corridors and funnels during the rut, but the big ones are typically finding a doe, then taking her to a thick bedding area, whether that be a thicket, clear cut, or CRP.
The big ones will have a doe most of the time, so hunting them in the bedding areas will be key.
If I do happen to catch one cruising, I will certainly attempt to call him in with a grunt tube, or rattling antlers, as Midwestern deer respond very well to calls.
The best time of year to be in the whitetail woods is finally upon us.
I dream of frosty November mornings quite literally every day of the year, and I intend to maximize every second of it this year.
With tags in my pocket and hunger to hunt, I will be in the woods every chance I get trying to take advantage of a lovesick buck.
Side Note:
Make sure to wear your safety harness while in a tree. I know this is something that is harped on quite often, but this past week, I fell while climbing a tree after school. I have been bow hunting for 15 years, and have had some close calls, but have never actually fallen.
While climbing a tree Friday afternoon, I had a stick kick out, and sent me falling for about 10 feet.
Luckily, I was wearing a lineman’s belt while climbing, which kept me upright and enabled me to land on my feet, rather than my neck or head.
I consider myself a fairly experienced climber, but this just proves that bad things can happen in an instant. Wear a harness.
