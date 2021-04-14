On Good Friday, Brandon Martin and I hopped in my truck around 3:30 a.m. and headed south to Tennessee with hopes of having turkeys gobble in every direction for the 5 days we were there. Being filled with excitement for the 1st hunt of the year, our conversation hardly deviated from strategy and tactics that we planned to employ throughout the time we planned to hunt. With beautiful weather in the forecast, it would be a disservice to say that our hopes were high for the events that we imagined transpiring over the week ahead.
Over the past few years, Brandon and I have hunted pretty much all over the state of Tennessee; throwing a new dart at the map every year and going somewhere new certainly hones our skills and forces us to learn new things every trip. This year, we headed to the middle of the state, which has always been rumored to be absolutely full of turkeys. Weeks of looking at harvest data, map scouting, and talking with wildlife officials led us to a particular set of WMA’s that we thought would suit our “run and gun” style of hunting quite well.
Upon arrival, we noticed that what we thought would be gradual, rolling hills were actually wall-like, straight up and down hills. Picture a cliff, but take the rocks away and replace it with dirt. Another thing that we noticed was that the woods were extremely open, which we expected. Still, the hills’ steepness allowed us to see for hundreds of yards, meaning that sneaking close to turkeys would be nearly impossible without being spotted. With the woods being so open and dry, the leaves were also extremely crunchy, meaning that sound would echo through the hollows for quite a ways. This was both good and bad, as it aided in hearing gobbles but allowed the turkeys to hear us coming from a long distance. Despite all of these things, we still had high hopes going into the opener on April 3, as the harvest data from years past dictated that there was definitely a decent population of birds. We settled into our sleeping bags and endured a brisk 20-degree night in a tent.
Opening morning, Brandon and I were both awake with nervous anticipation at 3:30, a solid half-hour before our alarm was scheduled to go off. The 1st day of the hunting for the year is always exciting as everything seems to be in question. “Do I have the gear I need?” “Do I have enough water?” and the question that always runs through my mind, “Do I still remember how to do this?”
After putting everything together, we headed to a ridge with lots of small “finger ridges” protruding from each side. It looked like a great place on the map, and since we were not able to hear anything on the roost the night before, we figured we would start there. Along with the finger ridges, we would also be able to hear a bunch of other large ridges that surrounded the one we were on. The hope was to hear as many turkeys as possible and remember where they were so that we would be able to go in and hunt each of them as the week progressed.
As daylight began to break, the woods began to come alive, and turkeys gobbled everywhere. In all honesty, I don’t think I’ve personally experienced anything like it in my life. Brandon and I counted at least a dozen different turkeys gobbling all around us, but unfortunately, none were within easy striking distance of our location.
Eventually, a turkey began gobbling on the next ridge over from us, and we decided to try to make a loop around it in order to get into a good position to call it in. Quickly descending our ridge, we climbed to the top of the next one as quickly as possible, and then began to ease into position. While doing so, 2 other gobblers began gobbling just to our right. Without hesitation, Brandon and I decided to abandon our original plan and make a move on the turkeys that were gobbling like crazy. After setting up, it didn’t take long to realize the turkeys wanted nothing to do with our calling and headed their own direction. Sprinting back to the truck to make another loop, we did our best to circle and get in front of the gobblers, but by the time we got into position, their gobbling had ceased.
After spending a few hours with those original turkeys, we began walking forest service roads and calling every now again with hopes of “striking” one. Shortly into this, a tom fired back at our calling, and we sat down as quickly as possible. The minutes turned into an hour, and the bird refused to answer again. After about an hour and a half, we were perplexed but shrugged it off and began walking the trail in search of another gobbler. A few minutes later, another turkey fired back, and we repeated the cycle. Another hour of waiting without hearing another gobble left us shaking our heads. Typically, when you strike a turkey in the middle of the morning, good things happen, but in both of these cases, we were left without another peep. This same scenario played out 7 more times over the next 3 days. It seemed like we were always around turkeys, but they just were not interested in finding what they thought was another hen. Our only explanation for this was that we were about 10 days too early for the peak “seeking” phase, where gobblers have lost their hens and are looking for more.
Over the next few days, we continued to hunt from daylight until dark. Walking roads, sitting for long periods of time, trying to catch gobblers coming back to roost were all tactics that we unsuccessfully employed. With that being said, we did “strike” a few turkeys, but they had no interest in doing anything but throwing a single courtesy gobble our way.
On the 3rd evening, we switched gears and drove to a piece of ground that we had not been to yet. This piece was small, roughly 250 acres, but well taken care of by the Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency (TWRA). Despite primarily being managed for doves and ducks, it was evident that there were, in fact, a few turkeys living in the general area as well.
We spent the evening sitting on a bench of a fairly tall knob on the backside of the property, and just before dark, a turkey gobbled just off of the backside of the knob. Slowly, Brandon and I moved to the top in order to get a better gauge on where exactly the turkey was, but while doing so, hens began flying up into trees within sight of us. Standing completely still, we waited for the final half-hour of daylight before slowly turning to leave in the cover of darkness. After slipping out of the area as stealthily as possible, we picked up the pace and headed back to the truck.
Our game plan was to split up, and in the darkness, have Brandon sneak right under where we thought the majority of the turkeys were roosted. I was going to swing around the knob below the perched birds, just in case they pitched down the hill. The hope was to have all of their escape routes covered, and we went to bed with a little bit of confidence.
The 3 a.m. alarm came early, but without haste, we were ready to go. Arriving at the property just after 4, we geared up and headed into the darkness. After walking through some fields and small woodlots, we got to the big knob and parted ways. I began to swing around the hill and eventually got a place to begin ascending the hill. Once I got close to the top, I began moving towards a saddle that I had picked out on the map as a place to cross through in order to get to the other side of the knob. Upon reaching the saddle, I cut my headlamp and proceeded in the pre-dawn darkness. Since there were still roughly 2 hours until 1st light, I still had plenty of cover to use to my advantage.
When sneaking in on a roosted turkey, it is extremely important to use the darkness to your advantage. If early enough, it is possible to sneak in on them while they are still asleep in the tree, which was the tactic we chose to use.
After sneaking through the saddle, I knew that I wanted to drop roughly 75 yards down the hill on the other side, which I did slowly and quietly, taking a step or 2 at a time, then stopping for a few seconds, doing my best to sound like a feeding deer. Once I got to the area that I wanted to set up, I picked out a large tree that split at the bottom, and slowly made my way to it, and sat down. Once sitting down, I closed my eyes and began to wait for daylight but was promptly interrupted by the sound of a gobbler “spitting and drumming” in a tree 25 yards behind me.
The “spit and drum” is a sound that a gobbler makes while it is strutting. It is very quiet and pretty much unnoticeable unless they are close to you. Based on how loud the drumming was, I knew that I was very close to the turkey and knew that I was extremely lucky as I had literally walked right under it in the darkness.
For the next hour, I listened to the tom drum. As daylight began to break, a hen began soft calling near the top of the knob where Brandon was positioned. Suddenly, the tom behind me loosed a thundering gobble that seemed to echo for miles. Shortly after, 2 more gobbles rang out, and I knew that I had snuck in amongst a group of gobbling turkeys.
For the next few minutes, my heartbeat continued to pick up the pace as I was unsure of how I was going to turn to get one of the gobblers killed without them spotting me. Suddenly, the beating of wings alerted me to the fact that the gobblers were flying down, and I could hear them on the ground, directly behind me, no more than 20 yards. Seconds later, hens began flying down, touching the ground all around the toms. The amount of soft, hen calling sounded like an orchestra, but there was simply no way that I was going to be able to turn to see the show without being picked off.
A few minutes later, I could tell that the turkeys were slowly working their way to my right, but I still could not see them. All of a sudden, I thought that I picked out the sound of a hen alarm putting, which meant that she had seen something that she didn’t like. Quickly, I decided to drop down, spin around the tree, and slowly creep to one knee in order to look behind me. As my head swung around the large trunk of the tree, I spotted 3 toms in full strut, 2 facing directly away, and 1 pretty much broadside. As I lifted my gun, the broadside turkey saw me and began to drop out of his strut, but as he did so, he gave me a perfect shot at his head.
After touching the trigger, turkeys exploded and flew everywhere. For a brief moment, I thought that I had missed, but a split second later, I saw the gobbler flopping right where he had been standing. We had finally broken the ice with a Tennessee gobbler.
After hunting the rest of the day, we went back to our little honey-hole to see if we could roost any of the remaining gobblers on the knob. Just before dark, we heard a multitude of turkeys fly up and knew that at least one of them had to be a gobbler. Again, we slipped out with the cover of darkness and decided to head back and basically do the same thing as we had done that morning, except both of us were going to get on the bench that I had been on because of the likelihood of the turkeys pitching downhill.
Waking up again at 3 a.m., we slipped up the ridge and cut off our lights as soon as we entered into the saddle. Doing our best to move along slowly and quietly, Brandon and I dropped off of the backside of the knob, but as soon as we did, a turkey flew out of a tree 25 yards away. Immediately, we sat down on the closest trees that we could find and remained as motionless as possible in hopes that the woods would settle down. As daylight broke, Brandon and I both noticed a gobbler roosted in a tree merely 15 yards away. With hope that the turkey would pitch down within shotgun range, we continued to sit still. As we waited, another tom began gobbling roughly 250 yards out the ridge from us.
Roughly 20 minutes after daylight, a hen began putting to our right and suddenly flew out of the tree. Not long after, the gobbler that was 15 yards away flew out of the tree and most likely landed in a different zip code. Although the turkeys had spooked, the tom out the ridge had moved our way a little bit, and Brandon decided he might as well call to it. Pulling a mouth call out, Brandon yelped at the turkey a few times, and the tom responded immediately with a gobble. The tom must have taken off running in our direction because a minute or 2 later, Brandon whispered, “I see him.” Shortly after, the gobbler came into my view, and I could see him walking at a stiff pace directly toward our tree. Moments later, the turkey stopped and began looking for the hen that had made the yelps, but it was too late for him, as Brandon touched off the trigger on his Benelli.
Although the hunting was tough, Brandon and I each came home with a Tennessee long beard from a place that neither of us had ever stepped foot. I really like going to new places because it forces me to sharpen my skills and become as efficient as possible. If you’ve never traveled to hunt, I encourage you to do so as it is one of my favorite things in the world. ο
