As much time as I spend in the outdoors chasing critters, I rarely do any fishing. It isn’t that I dislike it, I simply don’t have time to fish between turkey hunting in the spring, coaching baseball, and scouting for deer in the summer.
With that being said, I do typically do a little fishing every summer on our family beach trip, and this year was no exception.
Early on Tuesday, June 27, my sister, brother-in-law, mother, plus my aunt, and her husband headed a few miles offshore on a fishing charter with Captain Bob’s Topsail Charter fishing. My aunt and her husband, Rick are serious anglers, and spend a lot of time on boats, while the rest of my family has done a little fishing, but not as much in recent years.
This became prevalent when my brother-in-law, Aiden, got a serious case of seasickness shortly after departure.
Nonetheless, he braved through it and watched as we pulled in a variety of fish.
The main style of fishing Captain Bob utilizes is jigging, which constitutes dropping a rig of hooks baited with various types of bait fish to the bottom, then slowly pulling it up and down until a fish hits it.
Using a fish finder, would find schools of fish in areas around reefs or ledges, then drift past them, cut the engines, then drift back through the structure and schools of fish while our lines were in the water. It was extremely effective and we caught a pile of fish using this method, with the most popular variety being sea bass.
Many times, we pulled up multiple sea bass on the same line, and once I pulled up two sea bass and an octopus that was attached to one of them. It was pretty cool to see as I can’t remember having that happen on any prior charters.
For me, the highlight of the trip was reeling in an adult Atlantic sharp-nosed shark, as it fought and ran almost as hard as a king salmon. As soon as it hit my line, it took off running under the boat and I had to play with it for quite a while to tire it out enough to get within pickup distance of the boat.
A few times, I pulled it within sight, then it would take off again on a nose dive to the bottom. As mentioned before, I don’t fish much anymore, but I used to fish a lot. I have played with enough big fish to know that it’s impossible to force a fish like this into the boat, especially when the rod and line aren’t exactly rigged up for a strong fish with sharp teeth.
Once the shark was fought out, it came to the side of the boat effortlessly which enabled us to get him into the boat relatively easily. In the past, I have lost some big northern pike and salmon in the final step of getting them into the boat, so I was actually surprised at how easily this one was landed.
Being my first shark, I was surprised at how rough the skin was and how much meat was on it. While processing it, Captain Bob essentially whittled the fish down to its spine, as it did not have any other bones.
The next day, my brother-in-law, Aiden, grilled the shark meat with a variety of seasoning and we were all pleasantly surprised as to how good it was.
We couldn’t have asked for a better experience with the charter we chose as we were in fish for the majority of the day and I honestly got tired of reeling them in at certain points.
It was fun to spend some time on the ocean with my mom and sibling, as well as my aunt and her husband as I haven’t fished with them in quite a while. I’m already looking forward to next summer’s charter. o
