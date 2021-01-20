“Values are like fingerprints. Nobody’s are the same, but you leave’em all over everything you do.”
-Elvis Presley
A warm bowl of Sweet Hawaiian Chicken sat on my coffee table. I grabbed a handful of sharp cheddar cheese and sprinkled it on top of the meat. Antiques Roadshow was on my flatscreen as an appraiser preached about the extraordinary value of a tribal mask from the 19th century.
Call me a nerdy old man, but I love watching Antiques Roadshow. I have no idea what anything is worth, but sitting back and guessing the value of some rare artifact is amusing.
The tribal mask was purchased for $5,000 but the appraiser lays some bad news on the man with a goatee saying he got swindled. Actual retail price: $1,500. The bald guy with bad facial hair starts wailing about how the facemask means more to him than what the appraiser stated. Tough break my guy, overpaying for a fake artifact.
Next up, a canvas from the prohibition period in Boston. An oil painted choo-choo train portrayed drunken men wearing top hats slugging down booze by the gallon. I throw out my guess: $5,000. Actual retail price: $70,000. I was off by $65,000. Shows how much I know about the value of an oil painting.
Next up a blue coat from the late 1950’s. But this wasn’t just any old blue coat. This coat had the Baltimore Colts World Champion emblem sewn on the left breast. In fact, this was a player’s jacket from 1958. But not just any player, arguably one of the most important men to ever toss the pigskin. This was the jacket of Pittsburgh native and Baltimore Colts legend Johnny Unitas.
Sports memorabilia, this should be in my wheelhouse. The appraiser details the fine condition of the jacket and points out the remarkable form of the stitching. The label inside the jacket provides the name, John Unitas, style 2124, size 44.
Since the Baltimore Colts no longer exist, I assume artifacts from their heyday have to be of extraordinary value. I think to myself.
How much would I pay for this jacket? $10K? No. That’s not enough. $15K? No. That seems a little low as well. How about, $25K? That’s too rich for my blood, but that’s what the value has to be. Right?
$25,000, final answer.
Actual retail price: $80,000!
I nearly choked. $80K for a frickin jacket? That’s insane.
I fire off a text to my friend who is a distant relative of Johnny U. “You got any old Johnny U memorabilia laying around? How much would you pay for his 1958 World Championship Jacket?”
They respond, “Hmm. Maybe $20,000.”
“You’re only off by $60,000!” I replied with a laughing emoji.
Clearly neither one of us had a clue about the value of sports souvenirs.
So what is value? Value is unique to each individual and can change rapidly.
The value of artifacts is difficult enough to judge, but what happens when we discuss the value of health and living life?
Once again, the value of living life is unique to each individual and can change rapidly.
Perhaps my buddy Aristotle said it best.
“The ultimate value of life depends upon awareness and the power of contemplation rather than upon mere survival.”
With that in mind, I tip my cap to parents sending their kids back to school and I tip my cap to parents keeping their kids at home. Without question, parents on both sides value their kids.
Let’s just hope we as a society haven’t underestimated the value of living life, whether that means playing sports, learning in school, or staying at home.
Whatever your choice may be, I hope we as a society don’t underestimate the value of living life like I underestimated the value of Johnny U’s jacket. ο
