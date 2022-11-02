CHARLES TOWN – Pop Warner would’ve been proud to watch the Patriots play on Friday night. Using an offensive scheme popular a century ago, Washington controlled the trenches to spur 252 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in a 35-3 rout of Hampshire.
Pregame
The penultimate game of the 2022 campaign appeared winnable for HHS.
Washington entered Friday night with a (1-7) overall record, without scoring a single point in 3 straight games. Meanwhile Hampshire was coming off a bye which was supposed to help the Trojans get healthy.
Unfortunately, Hampshire’s leading tackler LB/C Grant Hicks and RB/CB Brennen Brinker did not suit up for the game due to injury. Their absence was felt on both sides of the ball.
WHS 35 HHS 3
The Patriots old school brand of football proved problematic for Hampshire from the onset.
The Trojans received the opening kickoff, but couldn’t find traction against the Pat defense that stormed the backfield, notching 3 tackles for a loss and forcing Hampshire to punt.
The Pats took over at their own 40-yard
line and never looked back. Six plays and 60 yards later, Camden Pritt galloped into the endzone to give WHS a 7-0 lead after Isaiah Osafo Mensah converted the PAT.
“We got some guys back off of injury that we were able to work in,” said Washington head coach Glen Simpson.
“We hit our stride during practice this week. The kids are what makes it run and they did a great job with it.”
Camden Pritt led WHS with 19 rushes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Patriots prefer to pound the pigskin instead of attacking through the air, as they attempted just 2 passes for a total of 0 yards.
Washington’s ball-controlled offense established a methodical tempo that relied on the run. In the trenches the Pats overpowered Hampshire and created interstates of open lanes.
Play after play, Washington grinded away at the Trojan D. Hampshire knew what was coming, but simply couldn’t stop it.
Hampshire’s 2nd drive of the game resulted in a turnover on downs after failing to convert on 4th and 3 from the Patriot 42 yard line.
Seven plays and 58 yards later, Pritt hit paydirt again on a 19-yard scamper to give WHS a 13-0 lead (conversion failed.)
Trailing by 2 possessions, the Trojan offense desperately needed to find some rhythm and put together a sustained drive, but the complete opposite happened.
On the very 1st play, Washington’s defense forced and recovered a fumble.
With all of the momentum favoring the kids in red, it was critical for Hampshire to halt Washington’s march back to the endzone.
The Trojans tried to find a solution to slow down Washington’s ground game by adding more players to the box. Hampshire linebackers cheated up to the line of scrimmage, the secondary went into tight coverage, yet all adjustments proved futile.
Five plays and 27 yards later, Washington’s Rodrigo Delgado crossed the goal line to make it 20-0 early in the 2nd quarter.
Delgado had a great game on the ground averaging 5.7 yards per carry on the evening, totaling 63 yards on 11 rushes with 2 touchdowns.
There was a moment of optimism for HHS late in the 2nd quarter thanks to the Trojan D forcing a turnover. On 1st and goal from the 1-yard line, Patriot RB Camden Pritt coughed up the rock which was recovered by Chase Rexrode. The turnover kept Hampshire within reach, however, Hampshire couldn’t capitalize as time ran out on the 1st half.
The Patriots received the ball to start the 2nd half and a 57-yard kick return provided WHS premium field position. One play and 33 yards later, the Patriots returned to the end zone, as RB Grant Clark followed his blockers and dashed 33 yards to pay dirt. Camden Pritt converted the 2-point conversion on a 3-yard rush to give Washington a 28-0 lead early in the 2nd half.
Intermission didn’t help the Hampshire offense gain composure as 3 negative plays opened the 2nd half resulting in 4th and 23 from the HHS 16.
Trojan kicker Bryson Richardson had his punt blocked by Grant Clark and the Patriots took over at the HHS 6.
One play later, Rodrigo Delgado followed his hogs up front that plowed a path into the endzone.
After a successful PAT from Osafo, WHS led 35-0.
The Patriots defense was so fierce that it held Hampshire’s offense to negative yards entering the 4th quarter.
“My defensive coaches did a great job with the game plan,” said Simpson.
“They put in countless hours to scout and get prepared.”
The Trojans did manage to put points on the board in the 4th quarter when Bryson Richardson split the uprights on a 32-yard field goal.
“Bryson has put a lot of work in to perfecting his craft in and out of season,” said Trojan head coach Aaron Rule.
“His kickoffs, extra points, and field goals are evidence of his hard work.”
Washington’s 32-point victory in their final home game of the season was extra special as the Patriots paid tribute to their seniors.
“These young men came out here and competed,” said Simpson
“They did it the right way and did it with sportsmanship and class. I couldn’t be more pleased with their attitude, effort and execution. They did a great job.”
Statistically, Jenson Fields led HHS with 21 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Fields threw 4 completions for a total of 39 yards.
Caleb Vandevander led HHS with 3 receptions for 51 yards.
Defensively, Hayden Haslacker and Zander Robinson finished with 5 tackles while Chase Rexrode, Justin Frazer and Caleb Vandevander each had 4 tackles.
Hampshire (3-6) will be without freshman QB Landon Eversole who suffered an injury to his arm, which will keep him out for the rest of the season. Brinker and Hicks status for Friday is still unknown.
The 2022 Trojans wrap up their season on Friday night at Hedgesville with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
