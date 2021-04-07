SUNRISE SUMMIT – The defense was intense inside the Hampshire gym on Saturday as the Trojans thwarted Berkeley Springs 51-33. The Indians were held to just 13 points total in the 1st half and single digits in 3 out of 4 quarters.
Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire mixed up defensive strategies throughout the game using a typical man-to-man concept and a 2-3 zone, which confused the Indian offense.
“I feel our size and tenacity in both of the defenses is what lead to such a performance regardless of which we ran,” said Alkire.
“Our size in the zone helped to slow their offense down, but it is our ‘getting after the ball’ in the man and press that lead to points off turnovers.”
Those points off turnovers helped Hampshire set the pace of play and the Trojans racked up a total of 19 two-point field goals throughout the game.
Hampshire’s offense was steady throughout the contest scoring 12 points in every quarter, except for the 3rd where they scored 15.
From start to finish, it was all Hampshire, all the time.
One senior who stood out defensively was Damon Steinmetz.
“Damon is a great defender who has stepped in and played great of late,” said Alkire
“He gets on the floor and does what he does best: create havoc.”
While Steinmetz earned praise from Coach Alkire, the usual suspects from the senior class did the heavy lifting on the offensive side of the court. Drew Keckley led the team with 11 points, Trevor Sardo tossed in 9, big man Christian Hicks had 8, sharp shooter Carter Smith finished with 8 and defensive stalwart Mikhi Anderson wound up with 6.
Juniors Alex Hott and Zack Hill finished with 5 and 4 points, respectively, to round out the scoring for the Trojans.
Gavin Barkley was the top scorer for Berkeley Springs with 10 points, Trenton Kunz had 9 and Jordan Miller finished with 8.
With the win over Berkeley Springs, the Trojans are now 6-4 on the season.
So far this season, Hampshire has swept sectional opponents Berkeley Springs and Keyser to nearly wrap up home court advantage with only Trinity Christian standing in their way from sealing the deal.
“If there were to be a victory over Trinity this week, it certainly can be the case,” commented Coach Alkire on having home court advantage throughout sectionals.
“We’ve made that a goal of ours for the 3 years I’ve been here, and if it were to be the case this season, it would be great.”
The Trojans played against Trinity on Tuesday night on Sunrise Summit and if they were able to defeat the team from Morgantown, it would be a major step forward for a program that won only 3 games just 2 years ago.
“It would be well deserved for this group of boys and all the work they have put in. This is a special group and I would love for them to not only make a run at states, but to do so in front of their own family and community.”
The final score from the Trinity game will be available on the Hampshire Review app or on HampshireReview.com.
Hampshire 60
Moorefield 58
With ice water running through his veins, “Smooth” Drew Keckley knocked down a pair of free throws with 2 seconds remaining to break the tie and win the game for the Trojans.
“All my focus was on making those 2 free-throws,” said Keckley after the game.
“Smooth” Drew had a monster night in Moorefield scoring 19 points to lead all scorers. Carter Smith continued to show his dominance in the 2nd half scoring 12 of his 14 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Damon Steinmetz tossed in 6 points for the Trojans while Alex Hott and Christian Hicks both finished with 5.
Coleman Mongold led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points and Dean Keplinger finished with 12 points.
Hampshire improved to 5-4 on the season with the win. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.