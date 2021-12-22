If you are looking for a sweet and nice column regarding the warm tidings of the Christmas season, do yourself a favor and turn the page.
However, if you are seeking a Christmas write-up that is both funny and amusing, this column is for you.
Let it be known: the month of December has always been a splurge of gifts for my family. My younger brother Jon was born on Dec. 7, my youngest brother Mikey was born on Dec. 12 and I was born on Dec. 30. Toss in the birthday of Lady Pooch, Dec. 13, and Jesus, Dec. 25, and the 12th month overflows with packages and presents.
Truthfully, Santa Claus (and my parents) were top notch gift-givers. Hockey skates, big wheels, CD players, winter jackets, scooters, Air Jordans, Nintendos, cell phones and iPods were all wrapped under our Christmas trees.
However, generous gift giving was not genetic.
Frankly, my grandparents were the worst. I would’ve preferred gifts from the Little Drummer Boy (I have no gifts to bring, pa rum pum pum pum).
I envy Mary, because at least she didn’t have to fake excitement for a shoddy gift.
Without further ado, here is my list of worst Christmas gifts.
Matching Items
My brother Jon is 2 years younger than me. If you have a sibling close to you in age, you can sympathize with me. Nothing is worse than matching gifts. And my Grandparents thrived on giving identical items (especially if they were cheap).
Brother Jon and I were the unfortunate beneficiaries of matching white sweaters, matching ad-lib books, matching t-shirts, matching pants, matching Bibles and matching domino sets.
One year, Jon and I simultaneously unwrapped our “big gift,” and we both noticed we got the same chess board sets.
I told my Grandpa he made a mistake.
“We only need 1 chess board since we will be playing against each other,” I explained.
“This way you can play chess against yourself,” retorted Grandpa Dan.
I grumbled and stared at Brother Jon knowing both boards were destined for dust.
Free Poster
In the early 1990s, I unwrapped a long cylinder gift from my grandparents. As I opened the present, they enlightened the audience that my gift was part of a limited-edition collection and purchased at the Notre Dame bookstore.
Gently, I removed a tightly coiled poster with a pair of rubber bands affixed to both ends. Gradually I unrolled the high-prized artwork.
The reproduction before me was a collage of Notre Dame football.
Sounds like a good gift right? Wrong.
Here’s the catch: That Fightin’ Irish poster was handed out to every single fan that attended a game that season. It was a FREE poster. Literally ANYBODY could get it.
My grandparents were handing off the gift like it was a priceless artifact signed by Knute Rockne himself.
What made it worse?
That same FREE poster was already hanging on my wall in my room.
Over 100,000 posters were distributed to anyone who came within 100 yards of Touchdown Jesus.
When I announced to the room that my big Notre Dame bookstore gift was “the free poster I already had,” the room went silent.
Accordion Lessons
What’s the difference between an accordion and a trampoline?
You take your shoes off before you jump on a trampoline.
As a student at Corpus Christi Elementary, your level of “coolness” mattered.
I admit, I worked hard to be cool.
However, my level of “cool” was nearly ruined by 1 Christmas gift: accordion lessons.
Well, 5 lessons to be exact.
I was interested in every sport on earth, so my grandparents went out of their way to give this gift of repulsive tunes.
Some folks are musically inclined. I, however, am musically declined. God gave me athletic attributes, and nothing disgusted my natural being more than the accordion.
I still remember the 1st time my mom dropped me off at Gene Van’s accordion studio, which is tragically no longer in business. It was the longest hour of my life. The dentist office was a dream vacation compared to the 60 minutes I spent “learning” how to play the squeezebox.
It was a gloomy, cold and rainy day that thankfully provided me cover as my mom dropped me off.
Gene, as you would imagine, had the personality of an accordion player, straight dork.
My native languages circled around Chicago sports: Scottie Pippen and the Bulls, Chris Chelios and the Blackhawks, Ryne Sandberg and the Cubs.
Gene preached from the gospel of Lawrence Welk, Myron Floren and Bruce Hornsby (Yes, I had to research this – When I Googled “Famous Accordionist,” it stated “No results found.”)
The following week when my mom took me to Gene Van’s studio, I threw a fit and stayed in the car. I cried, I whined, I complained. I refused to go inside. This was an evil trick by my grandparents to make the “over-sports” kid get cultured by using dreadful music as a Christmas gift.
It’s not like you can get a refund for 5 lessons at Gene Van’s Music Studio. My grandparents gifted me the nerdiest instrument on earth – and jeopardized my coolness at school.
“Did you know, I play the accordion?” has never been used as a pickup line.
Back to the outcome of this awful gift.
Better not waste those “expensive lessons,” scolded my grandparents after I only finished 1 lesson by February.
To my mom’s credit, she knew “elite accordionist” wasn’t in my future, so she made me a deal.
If I completed the 2nd lesson, then I could escape the final 3.
I agreed.
I spent the entire 60 minutes figuring out the best way to waste 60 minutes. I avoided every squeeze as much as possible.
2 long restroom breaks.
2 trips to the water fountain.
1 chair switch.
100-plus questions.
Never in my life have I been so relieved to finish 60 minutes of pure horror.
With my reputation still in good standing, my mom and I agreed to never mention Gene Van’s again.
Nintendo outs Santa Claus
In 1989, Nintendo released the Power Set, which included the NES console, 2 game controllers, an NES Zapper for Duck Hunt and a Power Pad for World Class Track Meet. This was a big-time gift from Santa that my brother Jon and I unwrapped at our parents’ house on Christmas morning.
Later that same day, we traveled to Eagle Lake in Edwardsburg, Michigan to celebrate Christmas with the grandparents.
Wearing our matching sweaters that were gifts from the year before, Jon and I took turns unwrapping our big gift from Santa Claus that was left at my Grandpa’s house.
Shockingly, Santa gave us the same gift we already unwrapped earlier that day – the Nintendo Power Set.
Quickly the grandparents concocted a tale about Santa making a “mistake” and double-gifting.
My suspicions about the big, fat man with the long, white beard were confirmed when I overheard an argument between my Dad and my grandfather about who was going to return the Nintendo.
How exactly does Santa return gifts to Toys R Us? o
