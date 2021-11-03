ONA – Don’t let the pink socks fool you. Alex Kile is as tough as they come.
The lone representative from Hampshire High at the state cross country meet last Saturday put mind over matter and refused to let numerous injuries sideline her to compete at states.
The course was a mess at Cabell Midland HS with precipitation coming down as Alex ran the trail on Saturday morning.
In total there were 87 student-athletes competing in the class AAA state race and Kile managed to finish in the top half with a 40th place finish in the time of 22:13.
“Alex did fantastic,” said coach Bill Lipps.
“Unfortunately she injured herself at PVC, a couple of weeks before the meet and her workouts were limited. However what she was able to accomplish by qualifying and going down there and finishing in that environment atmosphere was fantastic on her part.”
The senior has been a vital part of the program since her freshman year and as Bill Lipps pointed out, he didn’t have to motivate her to do her best.
“Her 2 biggest strengths are her natural ability and mental strength,” said Lipps.
“She knew she may have a rough time of it, but she stayed focused and finished strong.” ο
