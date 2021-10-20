Berkeley Springs rolls up 641 yards in 71-40 defeat of HHS
BERKELEY SPRINGS – The Indian offense scored 71 points on Friday night, the 2nd most points allowed in Hampshire history.
“The high scoring affair wasn’t surprising,” said coach Aaron Rule.
“They were averaging 30-some points per game. It was a matter of how we responded with that QB being as elusive as he is.”
That elusive quarterback was senior Gavin Barkley, who threw for 385 yards with 24 completions and 4 touchdowns while running for 55 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Barkley was a monster on defense as well, picking off QB Alex Hott twice.
Barkley was the ringleader, but he had significant help from Evan Thompson who had 138 yards on the ground and 88 yards receiving for a total of 2 touchdowns. Shawn Lord had a big day for the Indians, as well, pulling in 9 passes for 191 yards.
Coach Rule talked about what went wrong on the defensive side of the football.
“Too many miscues,” said Rule.
“And they took advantage of those miscues.”
The Trojan offense did find some success, thanks to the efforts of senior Alex Hott.
“Alex is the cog in the wheel that makes the team go,” said Rule.
Alex Hott had 5 touchdowns and 171 yards rushing to lead the team.
“We took advantage of what they gave us,” said Rule
“Our wideouts did a good job of getting off press coverage and Alex ran the ball very well.”
While Alex was sharp running the ball, he struggled a bit through the air going 11-for-35 for 190-yards. Hott had 3 touchdown passes, but also was intercepted 3 times and fumbled twice.
Austin Taylor led Hampshire with 82-yards receiving on 4 catches. Ashton Haslacker pulled down 6 passes for 81-yards and 2 touchdowns. Caleb Vandevander caught 1 pass that went 27-yards for a touchdown.
Outside of the QB position, Hampshire’s ability to run the football was invisible. In fact, Hampshire running backs gained a total of 5-yards throughout the game.
“We have got to be able to run between the tackles,” said Rule.
“If we have Alex Pritts, we are running between the tackles, because he is a north-south runner.”
Unfortunately for the Trojan offense, Pritts won’t be back this season due to an injury to his hand.
The loss drops Hampshire to (3-4) on the year while Berkeley Springs improves to (3-4).
“We’ve got to put that one behind us, we’ve got a game this week with playoff implications and playoff atmosphere,” said Rule.
Next up for Hampshire is homecoming on Friday Oct. 22 against Greenbrier East with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Coach Rule was asked what is the key to beating the Spartans on Friday night.
“We got to do a better job executing.”
