Trojans overthrow Vikings in walk-off win

Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a tie game, 6-6, in the bottom of the 7th inning with ducks on the pond at Donnie Davis Field last Wednesday.
On a 1-0 count, Case Parsons found the pitch that pleased him and sent a fly ball to right field to score Austin Eglinger, giving Hampshire a 7-6 victory over Petersburg.
“Case came through with a big hit,” said coach Chad VanMeter. “He has come on as of late, he’s been hitting the ball and putting it in play.”
The walk-off win was especially sweet after losing 4-3 to Petersburg earlier this year in the Legends Tournament at Keyser.
Hampshire out-hit Petersburg 9 to 8, highlighted by their explosion of 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. The bats were necessary to pull out the narrow win, but coach VanMeter attributed the victory to his players in the field.
“We played good defense, and that kept us in the game,” said VanMeter.
Conner Wolford was the winning pitcher of record, going 7 innings allowing 8 hits, 5 earned runs and 1 strikeout.
“Conner just battled,” complimented VanMeter about his starting pitcher. “He kept getting outs. I can’t say enough about his performance. He throws to contact, and if we play good defense behind him we do well.”
Although the scoresheet might not reflect it, the biggest play of the game came from 2nd basemen Brady Stump in the bottom of the 6th inning.
With the score tied 6-6 and 2 outs on the board, the bases were loaded with Vikings. Petersburg senior Slade Saville stepped to the plate and smacked a rocket towards Trojan 2nd baseman Brady Stump.
Stump took 2 steps, then leaped into the air, going full extension, to catch the ball and record the 3rd out of the game.
“That was the biggest play of the game for us,” said VanMeter. “Without that, we aren’t in position to win.”
Alex Hott, Case Parsons and J.J. Charlton led HHS with 2 hits each, while Colin Hott, Conner Wolford, and Cohen Mowery each recorded 1 hit.
“You got to have consistency at the top of the lineup, that’s why you have them up there,” said VanMeter. “That’s where we have been getting the most of our production from.”
Senior Cohen Mowery is still fighting his way back into the lineup after an arm injury that kept him in the dugout for most of the season, but his presence at the plate with a bat in his hands has helped Hampshire as of late.
“I can’t say enough about Cohen,” said VanMeter. “Cohen is our vocal leader. He’s had it rough with injuries, but he constantly battles. It’s nice to see him gain some little success.”
Not only has Mowery been an asset with his ability to play on the field, he did a great job of being a player/coach throughout the season.
“He has helped our young kids,” VanMeter pointed out. “He’s just a great kid that loves baseball. I think he has aspirations to coach at some time.”
Next up for Hampshire (8-16) is a sectional playoff game tonight at Washington High School with 1st pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. o
