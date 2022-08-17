This is a very exciting time of year to be a whitetail hunter, especially a bow hunter, as early season prep is well underway.
Before I begin writing articles geared toward strategy, I figured I should share my plans for the upcoming season, as it will help my strategy article make a little more sense.
I plan to hunt a variety of states, with multiple types of weapons throughout the fall, and I will certainly be approaching each one differently.
Early Season
The latter part of September through the middle part of October will be spent chasing bucks in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Being a teacher, I can leave school around 3:40 p.m. which gives me plenty of time to hunt every single evening for the 1st few weeks of the season.
Depending on where I am observing the most daylight buck movement, I will be spending those evenings hunting crop field edges on my Aunt’s farm in Pennsylvania (it’s only 50 minutes from Hampshire High, so I can get there in the evenings if I hurry.)
Or if I am observing more feeding on acorns, I will hunt places here in WV, as most of the properties I hunt here are loading with groves of oak trees.
The name of the game in the early season is hunting close to bedding, which is what I can do since I have so much time to scout specific beds.
Latter October
If I am not tagged out in WV, and PA, I will continue to hunt here until I do so.
But, on the off chance that I have filled my archery tags in those states, I will take to the road and either hunt some public land that I have scouted in Ohio or shoot down to Kentucky and catch their early muzzleloader season.
This past summer, I got a rooftop tent for my truck which will be an absolute game changer when it comes to traveling and hunting.
I can have it fully deployed in about 30 seconds, and taken down in less than a minute.
As mentioned before, I don’t anticipate having all of my tags filled around here by the middle of October, but if I do, I am ready to travel.
November
As I have mentioned quite a few times already this summer, the entire focus of the rut will be in the Midwest.
Iowa is 1st and foremost, as I will spend as much time out there as needed to fill that tag.
My 1st trip will be spent focusing on killing a substantially sized buck, but my 2nd trip will be about filling the tag.
If I am lucky enough to fill my tag early, I will most likely bounce back to Indiana and grab an over-the-counter tag there.
I have had great success in the Hoosier state over the years, and am always game to head back.
Of course, I intend to hunt the WV rifle season, as long as I am tagged out in Iowa.
Every year, I look forward to chasing deer with a rifle, especially after a long season of bow hunting.
December
I have full intentions of wrapping my season up with a muzzleloader in my hands.
I’ll start in WV, doing my best to kill a late-season public land buck, which has been a running goal of mine for the past few years.
From there, I’ll move on to Missouri where I’ll spend a week or so attempting the same thing.
Hunting public land, trying to kill a late-season buck.
It is amazing how difficult it is to find a buck on public after they have been hunted relentlessly for three months.
Although there is still quite a bit of time before I start hunting, I am really excited to get the ball rolling for the upcoming season.
Currently, I’m working my tail off to find a few bucks to target here at home, before taking to the road.
I often get asked how I’m able to travel to so many states on a teacher’s salary.
In all honesty, it’s quite simple as I have no issue with sleeping in my truck and eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for every meal.
My only expenses are fuel, and tags, which are totally affordable if I plan for them. I largely believe in the phrase “If there is a will there is a way.”
My advice for anyone wanting to dip their toes into traveling and hunting is to simply take the leap and do it.
I have never regretted a single trip that I have taken. o
