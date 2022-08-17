Josh Crawford headshot

Josh Crawford

This is a very exciting time of year to be a whitetail hunter, especially a bow hunter, as early season prep is well underway. 

Before I begin writing articles geared toward strategy, I figured I should share my plans for the upcoming season, as it will help my strategy article make a little more sense. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.