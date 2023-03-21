1968-69 WVSD Boys varsity basketball

1968-69 WVSD Boys varsity basketball

‘I believe in miracles’ Boys tennis wins first match of century.

PETERSBURG — As the sun sank slowly over the back drop of the western part of Petersburg Monday night, someone should have played Hot Chocolate over the intercom at the Grant County Park.

