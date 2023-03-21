‘I believe in miracles’ Boys tennis wins first match of century.
PETERSBURG — As the sun sank slowly over the back drop of the western part of Petersburg Monday night, someone should have played Hot Chocolate over the intercom at the Grant County Park.
The song, of course, “Sexy Thing,” but more importantly, the verse, ‘I believe in miracles, where you from?’
The answer — Hampshire County and they play tennis.
For the first time in recent memory and at least six seasons, the Hampshire boys tennis team won a match Monday night against the Vikings of Petersburg with a 6-1 score. Jubilation ran rampant. A veteran cast which includes eight seniors on the 10-man roster gave the HHS boys program its first win since they were in middle school. o
