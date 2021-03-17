SHORT GAP – Frankfort played pesky defense against Hampshire in the 1st half of the game last week with the scored knotted at 22 as the teams entered intermission.
In the 2nd half, the Falcons flexed their feathers and “Smooth” Drew Keckley responded by scoring 11 of his 19 points to lead the Trojans to a 45-38 victory.
“He did that all last year for us, so it’s no surprise to see him step up,” said head coach Danny Alkire.
“To the outsiders it looks like he is doing it by himself, but there are some high ball screens that get him around the defense, and he has people there to kick to, but we have benefitted from him in the 2nd half.”
In addition to Keckley’s 19 points, Christian Hicks did damage in the paint scoring 8 points while Trevor Sardo and Alex Hott each added 5 points.
For the Falcons Jake Clark was the top scorer with 11 points, Bryson Lane had 10 points and Brady Whitacre finished with 6 points.
“I’m pleased and very happy,” said Alkire referring to the win over Frankfort.
Hampshire 50 Petersburg 39
It was senior night on Saturday and the Trojans were able to defeat a tough Petersburg team 50-39 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Senior Trevor Sardo led the Trojan attack tossing in 14 points while his senior counterpart “Smooth” Drew Keckley finished with 13.
Sardo talked about why he had the hot hand on Saturday night.
“They are shots we take everyday in practice,” said Sardo.
“We just continue to hit them.”
Junior Zack Hill had a solid day on the hardwood scoring 8 points for the Trojans and the big senior Christian Hicks scored all 7 of his points in the 2nd half.
“We have only played nearly 1 complete game and that was the opener, but the last two games we didn’t play more than a half,” said Alkire referring to the Frankfort and Petersburg contests.
Elijah King was the Vikings leading scorer finishing with 14 points.
Hampshire 31 Hedgesville 32
The Trojans suffered their 1st loss of the season on Monday night on the road against a physical Hedgesville squad.
Trailing by 1 with under 10 seconds remaining, the Trojans inbounded the ball and made it down the court but a shot by Drew Keckley was interrupted by some physical defensive play, which did not initiate a whistle for a foul.
Carter Smith was the top Trojan scorer tossing in 10 points for the Green and White.
The Trojans are now (3-1) on the season. o
