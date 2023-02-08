W.Va. Sports Writers Assoc.
WHEELING – A 15-year National Football League player who quarterbacked a winning Super Bowl team and the winningest all-time, in-state college basketball coach will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Jeff Hostetler and Mike Carey will be enshrined by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association at the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Before his 15-year NFL career, Hostetler made a two-year impact at West Virginia U. after transferring from Penn State. His place in WVU lore was set from his very first game in 1982 when he went to Norman, Okla., and stunned nationally No. 9 ranked Oklahoma, 41-27 by passing for 321 yards and four touchdowns to earn national Player of the Week accolades. He led the Mountaineers to the 1982 Gator Bowl and engineered a come-from-behind 20-16 victory over Kentucky in the 1983 Hall of Fame Bowl.
The Holsopple, Pa., native, and 1983 team captain, had an 18-6 team two-year record and placed 7th in the 1983 Heisman Trophy balloting after passing for 2,345 yards and 16 TDs as a senior. He was selected the 1983 Amateur Athlete of the Year by the W.Va. Sports Writers Association.
He left school ranking among WVU’s single season leaders, and career leaders, in total offense, passing yards, completions, attempts, touchdown passes and passing efficiency. He set a school career record for interception avoidance.
He played in the 1984 post-season Hula and Japan Bowls.
Hostetler was also an exceptional student and graduated with a 3.85 GPA in Finance. He was named to the 1984 GTE/CoSida Academic All-0America team and won the National Football Foundation postgraduate scholarship.
He’s a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, the WVU all-time team, and was named an inaugural member of the Mountaineer Legends Society.
Nicknamed “Hoss” by Mountaineer fans, he was selected by the New York Giants in the third round (59th pick) of the NFL Draft and won two Super Bowls with the team. He took over the starting quarterback spot from an injured Phil Simms in 1990 and led the Giants to the NFC title and a 20-19 victory over the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV. The only state product to quarterback a Super Bowl win, he completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards and one TD. He also was a member of the winning 1987 Super Bowl XXI team which defeated the Denver Broncos, 39-20.
His 15-year career included stops with the Giants (1984-92), Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1993-96), and Washington Redskins (1997-98). A 1994 Pro Bowl selection for the Raiders, his career NFL totals included 16,430 passing yards and 94 touchdowns.
The resident of the Morgantown area joins his former WVU coach, and father-in-law, Don Nehlen in the Hall of Fame.
“Wow, what a surprise and special honor,” Hostetler said when informed of his selection. “I’m honored to join a great, special group from the state I love and where I decided to make my home.”
Carey, meanwhile, earned his fame on the college coaching sidelines, both for women’s and men’s basketball on two different levels.
The Clarksburg native retired in 2022 as the winningest women’s coach in West Virginia University history. He recorded a 21-year record of 447-239 (.652) in NCAA Division 1 play in the Big East and Big 12 Conferences. Previously, he was the men’s coach at his alma mater, Salem College, where he posted a 13-year record of 288-102 (.738) in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Conference and the NAIA. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.