SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Trojan offense has a whole new feel at Rannells Field.
Goodbye, 3-year starter Alex Hott at QB.
So long, anchor of the offensive line Zack Hill.
Sayonara to the do-it-all WR Ashton Haslacker, who transferred to East Hardy.
The Hampshire pigskin will be in unfamiliar hands this season, and that means preseason practices – like the 7-on-7 competitions that took place last week – carry even more weight than years past.
“We definitely want to see the competitive nature of these kids,” said HHS head coach Aaron Rule.
“Right now, we have great team chemistry, that is first and foremost. We still have a long way to go, but it’s great to see these kids getting along.”
Coach Rule acknowledged that the veterans on the team have done a remarkable job showing the youngsters how things work at the high school.
“The upper classmen have taken precedence to teach the younger guys,” said Rule.
Skill positions
The purpose of 7-on-7 is to work on the passing game offensively and coverage schemes defensively. With a ton of open positions at skill positions, including quarterback, the 7-on-7 tournament Friday night was a great opportunity for players to show their skillset.
The QB battle between junior Jenson Fields and freshman Landon Eversole is 1 key area of interest.
Coach Rule was asked about what he is looking for from his 2 potential starters.
“We wanted to see poise in the pocket,” said Rule. “We wanted to see who could get their eyes on their reads.”
Basketball standout Jenson Fields is familiar with playing QB, as he led the HHS JV team last season and experience playing at Romney Middle School as well.
“Jenson has more experience at the position and is more mature in terms of age and has played some high school football before,” said Rule.
Incoming freshman Landon Eversole had an outstanding season at Capon Bridge last year, leading his Bobcats to the PVL semifinals.
Will Eversole be able to adapt his cannon arm to the high school level at such a young age?
“Landon is poised in the pocket and very intuitive,” complimented Rule.
“Both kids are hard on themselves and look to get feedback from the coaches when mistakes happen.”
The departure of Haslacker opens up the WR1 position, and a pair of kids stood out as a replacements to the dynamic receiver: Brennen Brinker and Zander Robinson.
“Brinker had violent arm action to get off the line with some great route running,” shared Rule.
“Zander is a competitor and wants to win.”
Look for these 2 to have significant opportunities to make plays this fall.
Hampshire 7-on-7 results
Keyser 10 HHS 6
East Hardy 22 HHS 6
HHS 16 Berkeley Springs 7
Mountain Ridge 19 HHS 3
Washington won the 7-on-7 competition and Petersburg finished runner-up.
Big man competition
A combination of 6 events, 185 bench, 225 squat, time sled drive, tug-of-war, farmers carry relays and flip sled relays, determined the winner of the big man competition.
Keyser won the big man competition, Mountain Ridge finished runner-up while Hampshire took the 3rd place.
Without a doubt, the Trojans will need to rely on their offensive and defensive lines as they will set the tone on the field this fall.
“As of right now, that’s where most of our experience is,” said Rule. “Those guys spent a lot of time in the weight room. They will have to get after it for us to win football games.”
Coach Rule wanted to thank the Hampshire community for their efforts in hosting a successful 7-on-7 tournament.
“Thanks to everyone involved as it was a huge undertaking,” said Rule. “Everybody that came out and helped, that was huge, I appreciate it.” o
