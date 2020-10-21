50-years ago
In James Wood’s 3rd Annual Cross-Country Invitational Meet on Sat., Oct. 10, in Winchester, Va., the Trojans fell prey to powerful James Wood, who won their own meet with a score of 46.
The meet was held at Frederick County Junior High and was run through an apple orchard in a distance of 2.4 miles. Beannon, of James Wood, came in 1st with a time of 12:07.4. HHS placed 14th with Alan Judy in 13:22.
Teammates Dennis Chaney, Lowell Hott, Steve Smith and Terry Richman added to the Trojans’ score of 89.
40-years ago
Coming off a thrashing by North Marion last week, Keyser put 6 different players in the scoring column to romp over the visiting Trojans 40-0 last Friday. The Tornado, 6-2, jumped out to a 21-0 1st quarter lead on a pair of 1 yard runs by Damon Bateson and Morty Wright sandwiched between John Fanto’s 38 yard run of a fumble recovery.
Beaver Clay added a 38 yard TD in the 2nd quarter to put the game on ice.
30-years ago
The Hampshire Trojans took advantage of 3 Keyser turnovers and scored 5 times in the 1st half, cruising to an easy 35-6 victory over Keyser in a PVC Division I clash last Friday night at Potomac State College. The victory lifted the Trojans to 5-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall. The Golden Tornado falls to 0-4 in the PVC and 1-7 overall.
20-years ago
Before the game even started it seemed as if the Southern Rams were in trouble. As a prelude of things to come in last Friday’s game between Hampshire and Southern, the Trojans were on the field waiting when the game clock showed it was time to get things rolling. But the only Rams on the field were the 3 captains, Josh Sharon, Jeremy Hayhurst and Toby Tasker. The rest of the Southern squad was still on the hill and, then, nonchalantly walked down minutes later. Guess they should have stayed on the hill.
10-years ago
The difference between winning and losing boiled down to a handful of plays for the Hampshire Trojans Friday night.
A botched punt gave the Southern Rams field position for the go-ahead touchdown in the 2nd quarter. An interception set the hosts up to extend their lead barely 90 seconds later.
Penalties stalled out one drive and called back a Hampshire touchdown as the Trojans tried to rally in the 2nd half. A fumble gave the Rams a meaningless touchdown as the clock ran down. Add it up and you have a 35-14 Southern victory that snapped the Hampshire winning streak at 2 game for 2010. o
