PETERSBURG – Slippery roads and snowy skies forced some schools to cancel their involvement at the Viking Smash last week.
Hampshire wasn’t one of them.
The Trojans loaded the bus on Friday and wrestled their tails off, coming up victorious against Grafton.
“It was evident that this hard-nosed mindset carried over into this competition, and hopefully we will see it carry the team through regionals,” said 1st-year head coach Wes Heavener.
Hampshire also competed against Hedgesville, Berkeley Springs, Petersburg/Philip Barbour and Moorefield, coming up short in each match. Heavyweight junior Jacob Staub was perfect on Friday, posting a record of 5-0.
“Staub probably had his best week of practice this past week, and it showed this weekend,” said Heavener. “He has been putting his nose to the grindstone, and with that comes the results he deserved.”
Staub commented on his undefeated performance at Petersburg.
“I’m feeling good about it. I came here wanting to win and that’s what I’m doing.”
Staub credited coach Heavener for helping him get in shape, and feels that his improved conditioning has been a big factor in his recent success.
“I try to absorb whatever I can and go from there,” said Staub.
Levi Richman had another solid day on the mat going 4-1.
Richman acknowledged that snow days have hurt in terms of practice time, but when the Trojans are at practice, they work hard.
“The past couple weeks we have been doing hard drills, sprints and live wrestling,” said Richman. “I’m feeling in top shape.”
Other individual results from Petersburg include: Gabe Hamm 4-1, West Holmes-Evans 2-2 (exhibition), Zander Ashton 2-3, Hayden Haslacker 3-2 and Kaylie Hall 2-2.
The grittiest performance of the day came from freshman Kaylie Hall as she battled an outstanding wrestler from Petersburg. During the match, Hall was taken to the mat and it appeared her shoulder was injured, however, she gutted through the pain and continued to wrestle.
“Because I don’t quit,” explained Hall after being asked why she chose to continue wrestling. “If you aren’t tough, then you don’t have that drive to win.”
The 14-year old female is typically wrestling against males who are significantly older with more experience. Win or lose, that doesn’t matter to the freshman sensation, as she is focused on development.
“I’m just trying to get better and work on stuff to improve,” Hall stated.
The Trojans hit the mat this afternoon at Washington HS starting at 6 p.m.
“This last stretch of the year is truly where it all matters, and I think my athletes know that,” said Heavener. “We have increased the intensity in practice these past few weeks in preparation for the regional tournament. I have nothing negative to say about the guys on the team; they have each stepped up individually and are flat-out getting after it in the practice room.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.