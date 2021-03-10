Anderson, Smith & Co. slam Keyser
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The opening game of the season for the Trojans started with a bang. That bang was Mikhi Anderson blocking a shot then taking the ball down the court for a nasty dunk to send the masked fans to their feet in applause.
“I didn’t think the guy was going to shoot at first, but when I saw him set his feet I just committed to the block, got the block, got the ball, realized I had an open lane to the hoop and took it home,” explained Anderson after the game.
“It felt amazing for sure, and definitely it set the tone. We are out here for business.”
Coach Danny Alkire expressed his feelings on the play during the postgame interview.
“I was just so happy for Mikhi,” said Coach Alkire.
“Over the past 3 weeks in practice he has been getting up easily and throwing it down.”
After Anderson’s highlight reel slam, from that point forward, it was all Trojans all the time. Carter Smith led the Trojans with 27 points marching Hampshire to victory 71-41 over the visiting Keyser Golden Tornado.
Smith was on fire from downtown, draining five 3-pointers, with 4 of them coming in the 1st half. Smith led the team in 2-point field goals as well knocking down 5 and adding 2 free throws to his stat line.
Seniors Drew Keckley and Christian Hicks both finished in double digits as well scoring 12 points each. Mikhi Anderson wound up with 8 points while senior Trevor Sardo tallied 6.
The Golden Tornado hung with Hampshire early in the game as the score was 12-10 HHS after the 1st quarter however, a 13-0 run early in the 2nd quarter put the Trojans ahead for the rest of the game. Hampshire held a halftime lead of
27-20, and extended the lead to 52-33 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
As the score would suggest, Coach Alkire was pleased with the performance from his squad, especially his seniors who were responsible for 65 of the 71 points scored.
“The camaraderie they have as a unit, they really embrace each other,” said Alkire.
“What we have been trying to preach to them for the past 3 years is to know your role and have no egos. I honestly think that we don’t have any egos on this team, and if they stick to their role, the more they will keep climbing.”
Statistically for Keyser, Darrick Broadwater was the leading scorer tossing in 19 points, while Hunter VanPelt tallied 9.
The Trojans improve to 1-0 on the season and travel to Short Gap on Thursday night to play against the Frankfort Falcons with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire’s next home game is Saturday, March 13, against Petersburg with varsity starting at 5:30 p.m. ο
