SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans are on a nine- game losing streak after dropping a trio of games last week. With one week left in the season, HHS (5-17) is looking to right the ship before the playoffs start.
Martinsburg 7 HHS 1
When comparing number of hits, the Trojans matched Martinsburg with 7; however, the Bulldogs were helped by a pair of home runs that scored four en route to their 7-1 victory over Hampshire.
Hampshire’s lone run of the game was scored in the second inning when Conner Wolford hit a single that drove in J.J. Charlton in the second inning.
Charlton and Wolford led the Trojans with 2 hits each.
Cannon Mowery, Ethan VanMeter and Alex Orndorff each added one hit.
Keyser 9 Hampshire 6
Fueled by 10 hits, the Golden Tornado stormed to a 9-2 advantage after six innings. The Trojans managed to post 4 runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Keyser captured victory at John Kruk Field.
“We are not executing,” said HHS coach Chad VanMeter.
“We are not doing the little things it takes to win ball games like getting big hits at crucial times.”
Whether its laying down a bunt or putting a ball in play with men on base, the Trojans have struggled when at-bats matter most.
The Trojans managed 9 hits in seven innings, but baserunning gaffes and defensive errors, six to be exact, plagued Hampshire.
Ethan VanMeter and Alex Orndorff led the Trojans with 2 hits each.
Case Parsons, Aiden Loy, Conner Wolford, J.J. Charlton and Cannon Mowery each added one.
Petersburg 4 HHS 3
The Vikings held a 3-0 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning, but the Trojans rallied, scoring 3 runs to tie the game.
With two men on base, Case Parsons hit a line drive single to score Aiden Loy to make it 3-1 Petersburg.
With Alex Orndorff at the plate, the Trojans capitalized on a Petersburg error that scored Isaiah Hott to make it 3-2.
Cannon Mowery laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Cam Duncan to knot the game 3-3.
Unfortunately, the Vikings won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning when Bubby VanMeter hit a double that drove in the winning run.
What was the difference in the Petersburg game that allowed the Vikings to come out on top?
“We had some base running boo-boos and were picked off twice,” said VanMeter.
“Those are the little things that we can not do.”
Although the Trojans are on a nine game losing streak, Coach VanMeter is determined to keep the mindset positive heading into the final week of the season.
“Keep working, keep battling,” VanMeter told his team after the loss to Petersburg.
“Once you get to the playoffs the record is 0-0.”
Hampshire looks to snap the losing skid tonight on the road at Short Gap against Frankfort. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. o
