When I started working in West Virginia in 2016, Appalachian cuisine was foreign to me.
I’ll never forget my first encounter with the potent vegetable, Allium tricoccum, better known as ramps.
While working in Keyser for the News Tribune in the spring of 2017, I took a walk with Lady Pooch down a nearby driveway.
At the bottom of the driveway an old beat-up blue pickup truck was parked alongside route 220 and an elder gentlemen with overalls sat in a lawnchair awaiting customers.
In front of the truck was a wooden skid, with one word written in black spray – “Ramps”.
I thought it was bizarre.
I’m no stranger to roadside sales having purchased strawberries, flowers, pumpkins, fireworks and fake Oakleys on the roadside.
But ramps were new to me.
I’m curious by nature so I had to inquire about this unknown sidestreet product.
“Hey, what are you selling?” I asked.
“Ramps,” said the grizzled old man.
At that moment a few things became perfectly clear.
He was familiar with the local dialect, I was not.
For some dumb reason when I heard him say “ramps,” my mind went directly to sports. Before I knew it, I blurted out,
“Like ramps for skateboarding?”
He stared at me like a goat staring at a new fence.
I knew my response sounded stupid the instant I said it.
What’s the likelihood a rural farmer is selling skateboard ramps in Keyser out of his old Ford pickup truck?
The farmer recognized my confusion and repeated what he was trying to sell.
“Ramps,” he said while holding up a brown paper sack.
I noticed a few green leaves poking out the top and tried to play it off that I knew what he was talking about the whole time.
“Oh, RAMPS!” I replied, still clueless on what he was selling.
Trying to cover up my embarrassment, I dug a five-dollar bill out of my pocket and asked for a sack of ramps.
The farmer handed me a full bag and I walked back to the office.
I inspected the purchase and tossed a ramp onto Lady Pooch’s bed. She gave it a sniff and turned her head.
I was a bit braver than my four-legged sidekick and took a huge chomp out of the biggest stalk.
The pungent onion flavor with the garlic-like odor rushed through my mouth.
It was disgusting.
There wasn’t enough Trident in my book bag to cover up my stank breath.
Why would anyone buy these things?
I swore off ramps forever.
It wasn’t until three years later a friend of mine made some homemade soup and sprinkled in some ramps.
It was outstanding. From that point forward I finally understood the purpose of the stinky spring vegetable – it was a seasonal Appalachian delicacy.
When I called my mother back in Indiana to tell her about my newfound appreciation for ramps she told me a tidbit of trivia I was shocked to learn.
Did you know Chicago received its name from a dense growth of ramps near Lake Michigan in the 17th century?
The plant, called shikaakwa (chicagou) was given the name by the local indigenous Miami tribe.
Who would’ve thought that the inhabitants of Appalachia had cuisine ties with the flatlands of Illinois?
My next spring cuisine I seek to enjoy – Morels. o
