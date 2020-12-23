Back in Sports

50 years ago
Jim Cookman, outstanding athlete on the successful Hampshire High football team, has been selected by the state’s high school coaches and sportswriters to the 1st unit AA All State Team as an offensive tackle. Jim, a 6’2” 230-pound Junior played offensive tackle and defensive middle guard for the Tri-Valley and Potomac Valley champion Trojans. He was also selected to the All Conference teams of both leagues. Jim is the 1st Hampshire High athlete to be named to the All State team.
40 years ago
Although the unofficial total buck deer harvest for W. Va. was off by about 7 percent from last year’s record, Hampshire County actually had an increase over the last year and held its time honored place as the best deer hunting county in the state. This year’s unofficial harvest in Hampshire County is unofficially listed at 2,644 as compared with last year’s 2,625 official count. In the state, the number dropped from the official 1979 record of 29,652 to this year’s unofficial count of 36,788.
30 years ago
The Franklin High Panthers defeated the HHS girls’ volleyball team 2-0 in the opening match for both teams last Thursday evening. Hampshire led in the 1st game 14-10, but couldn’t put the Panthers away in the 16-14 defeat. In the 2nd game, the Trojans were close early, but wound up on the short end of the 15-5 game. Coach Kurt Fritsch said his young team, as expected, made too many errors. “At times we looked good, but we made a lot of mistakes - mental errors and inexperienced mistakes,” he said.
20 years ago
With Christmas dinner barely forgotten, it’s back to work as usual for the Lady Trojan basketball team. But unlike other weeks, this week Hampshire wears the underdog label as they travel to Parkersburg South High School to face the Lady Mohigans of Morgantown in the 1st round of the Parkersburg South Holiday Tournament. And the Lady Mohigans are packing plenty of firepower. Fresh off a trip to the state tournament in Charleston, where eventual champion Parkersburg South knocked them off in the semi-final round, the Lady Mohigans have already climbed to the top of the Class AAA ranks once again this season.
10 years ago
Even without point guard Clayton Davis, Hampshire’s Trojans had no problems putting away the Frankfort Falcons 68-44 in Tuesday night’s 2nd game of the Trojan Athletic Association Holiday Invitational. Davis, a 5-10 senior, was sidelined by a hip that has slipped out of place. He said he didn’t know if he would be able to play in tonight’s championship game against Clarke County. Jordan Nelson took over Clayton’s duties for the Trojans, who aggressively pressed Frankfort most of the night. He scored 14 points in the game. Senior forward Josh Moreland had his best offensive showing of the season, putting up 16 points to lead all scoring. Robert Smelser, the Trojans’ 6- 7 junior center, added 10 points, but had an even bigger impact on defense, blocking 9 Falcon shots, including 3 in a row during 1 Frankfort possession in the 2nd half.o
