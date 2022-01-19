A new year ushers in new opportunities for the bowhunter. It’s an exciting time of the year as we put the wraps on one season and look ahead to the next. The question is, what will you do different this year to ensure success when the season arrives?
With all the resolutions made at the beginning of a new year, now is the perfect time for some new resolutions as a bowhunter. Here’s a look at a few to consider putting at the top of your list.
Shoot your bow more in the new year.
Regardless of how much you shoot your bow in the off-season, there’s likely room for more. Commit to shoot your bow more often this year. Maybe it’s more reps. Maybe it’s more variety. Extend your range. Work on your shot angles. Whatever it takes, commit to bigger and better practice as you prepare for your upcoming hunts this season. Shooting year round is important as it develops the muscle memory needed to make quality shots in the heat of the moment. If you shoot enough, your bod will go into cruise control when a big buck moves into range.
Find a new spot to hunt.
The off-season is a great time to focus on finding a new spot to hunt for the fall season.
Planning ahead allows you time to build relationships with landowners, put the work in, and earn your opportunity. Mapping apps such as, OnX, or Huntstand, on your phone allow you to identify new ground, size it up, and nail down who owns the property. Now is a great time to add new hunting land to your list of opportunities.
Go on an out-of-state hunt.
You’ve probably talked about hunting out of state for years. Why not make it happen this year? Regardless of whether it’s a neighboring state, or traveling across the country, start early on making plans for your road trip this fall.
Some states have application deadlines early in the year for securing a license. Don’t procrastinate here. Get the work done on the front end so you can rest easy as the hunt draws close.
I hear a lot of people say “one of these days, I’m going to travel like you”. Well, I have never seen the words One of these days on a calendar. Make your mind up to do it this year.
Scout more often.
Want to up your odds for success this season? Commit to scouting as much, or more, than you actually hunt. Scouting is the key to success.
However, it’s one of the most overlooked aspects of the hunt. There’s more to scouting than throwing a trail camera on a tree. A solid scouting routine just might be the greatest move you can make to beef up your game this season.
Like my college baseball coach used to say, “It’s like A1 Steak Sauce, it’s that important”. People who scout more, take more animals, end of story.
Take a kid hunting.
We say it all the time, but rarely do we act on sharing our love for hunting and the outdoors to an up-and-comer. I’m definitely talking to myself with this one, because it is certainly something I can do a better job of as well.
No matter where you live, there is likely a child somewhere close by that would love the opportunity to give hunting a try this year. Many of us have our own kids to haul to the woods, but we also need to make time for the child that has never had the chance to go. You’ll be changing a life and helping continue the rich tradition of hunting and the outdoors. o
