This past week, I spent about 7 days camping and cruising around southern Iowa.
I did quite a bit of door knocking, a bunch of public land scouting and was able to come home with a whole bunch of solid intel which will come in handy this coming fall.
Since it took me so long to draw an archery tag for my particular zone, I wanted to make sure I had all of my boxes checked.
With a mix of private and public land to choose from, I was able to see a lot of really nice bucks and hopefully narrow down a few areas to key in on this fall.
Private land
I spent the better part of 2 days simply driving around my unit, knocking on doors, and asking landowners if I could hunt on their property.
After a whole lot of “no’s”, I was finally awarded a few people who gave me permission to hunt their ground, free of charge. One of the pieces is roughly 350 acres but is nearly all agricultural ground.
There is a small fence row of timber weaving through it, and while scouting, I jumped a giant buck out of that fence row, but in all reality, I’m not sure that it will be very good once the corn gets cut as the deer won’t have much cover.
Another piece of ground I acquired is roughly 200 acres and is a 50/50 mix of hardwoods and agricultural ground.
On a map, the place looks dynamite, but I could tell the landowner did not want me to scout the property while his crops were in (it sounded like he had a bad experience with another hunter in the past), but he is 100% willing to let me hunt once he gets hips crops out.
The last, and best piece, is a cattle farm, roughly 325 acres in size, and is surrounded by CRP, and Agriculture on the neighboring farms.
Although it is a working cattle farm, only about 50% of the property is pasture, and the rest is made up of timber and hay fields.
Normally I would not be too excited about it, but with the neighboring properties being perfect deer habitat, I have a feeling there will be a lot of bucks cruising through it during the rut.
I walked to the farm in a detailed manner and found lots of old deer sign, and plenty of old, big, rubs, showing that bucks definitely use the property in the fall.
Public land
I spend quite a bit of time scouting public land and walked into 9 different pieces of public land throughout my unit.
Of the 9, 3 looked really good and they all had a few things in common; no access trails, and lots of 6-foot-tall grass.
With head-high grass, and no access trails, these properties were extremely hard to dive into, and all 3 of them were well over a mile from the front of the property to the back.
Each piece of ground was surrounded by agriculture on private ground and had a lot of bedding cover on the public.
I actually jumped more big bucks (by big buck I mean 150 inches or bigger) on public land than I did on the private I got permission on.
Because it is hard to draw an Iowa deer tag, the public apparently does not get hunted hard, as many of the locals have their own private land honey holes to hunt.
The main thing that separated the good public land, and the bad, was the difficulty of access.
The pieces that had manicured access trails, and multiple access parking lots had more hunter sign than the 3 I found with no parking areas or access trails.
Throughout the years, I have found that people do not like to venture too far off of trails, especially if it requires diving into thick brush for over a mile.
Now that my scouting trip is over, I’ll start shifting my focus to hanging trail cameras on my local properties, as well as glassing in the evenings.
The season is quickly approaching, and now is the time to zero in on deer for the fall.
Although the bucks will change core areas, it is still good to get a lot of leg work out of the way now, so that you can let your properties soak once September hits.
We are finally starting to exit the dog days of summer and get into an exciting time of year. o
