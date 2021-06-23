2020-21 HHS letter winners
Football
Tra Bryson
Asher Landis
Christian Hicks
Trevor Sardo
Nevin Ludwick
Alex Shumaker
Sam Moreland
Michael Chaney
Zack Hill
Connor Hott
Michael Gilman
Austin Taylor
Alex Pritts
Alex Hott
Trevor Anderson
Easton Shanholtz
Gavin Hott
Ashton Haslacker
Jacob Staub
Dillon Chambers
Grant Hicks
Eli Spencer
Stephen Leonard
Aiden Stambler
Jonathon Moreland
Nathan Sions II
Jenson Fields
JJ Charlton
Brennen Brinker
Caleb Vandevander
Parker Kinser
Zander Robinson
Cheer
Katie Alderman
Mackenzie Corbin
Cheyenne Hooker
Laurel Keister
Samantha Moon
Lily Robbins
Erin Blaylock
Abigail Hall
Trinity Martin
Amelia Wilson
Boys Soccer
Burt Gayleard
Derrick Hyson
Ben MacArthur
Corbin McAllister
Nathan McDuffie
Andrew Strawn
Anthony Voit
Austin Voit
Colin Hott
Noah Church
Brady Pyles
Mason Hott
Isaiah Hott
Jordan Gray
Gentry Shockey
Triston Timbrook
Dominic Strawn
Girls Soccer
Savannah Blomquist
Emma Curry
Teeia Keckley
Madison Hawse
Makenzie Park
Kellsey Savage
Kaleigh Hott
Lainie Umstot
Jocelyn Dixon
Camryn Downs
Hailey Evans
Kaelyn Knight
Taylor Kirk
Hannah Ault
Danielle Buckler
Tren Crane
Izzy Blomquist
Emma Wrye
Boys Cross Country
Chris Lucas
Andrew Dorsey
William Saville
Austin Ramsay
Grant Landis
Brady Stump
Girls Cross Country
Deidra Haines
Magnolia Odom
Alex Kile
Peyton Asbury
Emalee Bradlee
Katie Dice
Alexa VanMeter
Ambrielle Odom
Volleyball
Renee Killough
Lainee Selan
Katey L’heureux
Ellen Keaton
Madison Mathias
Emi Smith
Amelia Hicks
Callie Simmons
Peyton Duncan
Boys Basketball
Drew Keckley
Trevor Sardo
Carter Smith
Mikhi Anderson
Damon Steinmetz
Christian Hicks
Alex Hott
Zack Hill
Girls Basketball
Gracie Fields
Ellen Keaton
Lainee Selan
Jadyn Judy
Hannah Ault
Liz Pryor
Izzy Blomquist
Mulledy Jane Cook
Swimming
Ethan Thorne
Austin Voit
Jordan Haslacker
Kellsey Savage
Magnolia Odom
Taylor Kirk
Alex Kile
Gentry Shockey
Ryan Quick
Katie Dice
Ambrielle Odom
Jackson Savage
Wrestling
Miguel Elmer
Zander Robinson
Levi Richman
Tavis Buckley
Grant Landis
Wesley Landis
Jacob Staub
Boys Track
Luke Alkire
Mikhi Anderson
Ethan Burkett
Mason Cardamone
Miguel Elmer
Marcus Elmer
Justin Fraser
Michael Gilman
Jonathan Haislop
Derrick Hyson
Chris Lucas
Sam Moreland
Alex Pritts
Cody Vandevander
Girls Track
Peyton Asbury
Amarie Corbin
Katie Dice
Abigail Hall
Alex Kile
Annmarie Lucas
Trinity Martin
Ambrielle Odom
Lily Robbins
Elisha Roksandich
Callie Simmons
Amelia Wilson
Gracie Wright
Baseball
Tra Bryson
Asher Landis
Colin Hott
Wesley Landis
Grant Landis
Cody Eaton
Austin Wright
Chase Walker
Alex Hott
Cohen Mowery
Austin Eglinger
RJ Hulver
JJ Charlton
Conner Wolford
Softball
Dakota Strawderman
Isis Schauf
Kendra Thompson
Magnolia Odom
Kassidy Baxter
Mary Orndorff
Summer Mongold
Brooklyn Shoemaker
Brianna Traylor
Mackenzie Corbin
Samantha Moon
River Boward
Reagan Rowzee
Tennis
Grace Bond
Stephanie Wolford
Erin Blaylock
