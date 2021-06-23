2020-21 HHS letter winners

Football

Tra Bryson

Asher Landis

Christian Hicks

Trevor Sardo

Nevin Ludwick

Alex Shumaker

Sam Moreland

Michael Chaney

Zack Hill

Connor Hott

Michael Gilman

Austin Taylor 

Alex Pritts

Alex Hott 

Trevor Anderson

Easton Shanholtz

Gavin Hott

Ashton Haslacker

Jacob Staub

Dillon Chambers

Grant Hicks

Eli Spencer

Stephen Leonard

Aiden Stambler

Jonathon Moreland

Nathan Sions II

Jenson Fields

JJ Charlton

Brennen Brinker

Caleb Vandevander

Parker Kinser

Zander Robinson

Cheer

Katie Alderman

Mackenzie Corbin

Cheyenne Hooker

Laurel Keister

Samantha Moon

Lily Robbins

Erin Blaylock

Abigail Hall

Trinity Martin

Amelia Wilson

Boys Soccer

Burt Gayleard 

Derrick Hyson

Ben MacArthur

Corbin McAllister

Nathan McDuffie

Andrew Strawn

Anthony Voit

Austin Voit

Colin Hott

Noah Church 

Brady Pyles

Mason Hott 

Isaiah Hott

Jordan Gray

Gentry Shockey

Triston Timbrook

Dominic Strawn

Girls Soccer

Savannah Blomquist

Emma Curry

Teeia Keckley

Madison Hawse

Makenzie Park

Kellsey Savage

Kaleigh Hott

Lainie Umstot

Jocelyn Dixon

Camryn Downs

Hailey Evans

Kaelyn Knight

Taylor Kirk

Hannah Ault

Danielle Buckler

Tren Crane

Izzy Blomquist

Emma Wrye

Boys Cross Country

Chris Lucas

Andrew Dorsey

William Saville

Austin Ramsay

Grant Landis

Brady Stump

Girls Cross Country

Deidra Haines

Magnolia Odom

Alex Kile

Peyton Asbury

Emalee Bradlee

Katie Dice

Alexa VanMeter

Ambrielle Odom

Volleyball

Renee Killough

Lainee Selan

Katey L’heureux

Ellen Keaton

Madison Mathias

Emi Smith

Amelia Hicks

Callie Simmons

Peyton Duncan

Boys Basketball

Drew Keckley

Trevor Sardo 

Carter Smith

Mikhi Anderson

Damon Steinmetz

Christian Hicks

Alex Hott

Zack Hill

Girls Basketball

Gracie Fields

Ellen Keaton 

Lainee Selan 

Jadyn Judy

Hannah Ault

Liz Pryor

Izzy Blomquist

Mulledy Jane Cook

Swimming

Ethan Thorne

Austin Voit

Jordan Haslacker

Kellsey Savage

Magnolia Odom

Taylor Kirk

Alex Kile

Gentry Shockey

Ryan Quick

Katie Dice

Ambrielle Odom

Jackson Savage

Wrestling

Miguel Elmer

Zander Robinson

Levi Richman

Tavis Buckley

Grant Landis

Wesley Landis

Jacob Staub

Boys Track

Luke Alkire

Mikhi Anderson

Ethan Burkett

Mason Cardamone

Miguel Elmer

Marcus Elmer

Justin Fraser

Michael Gilman

Jonathan Haislop

Derrick Hyson

Chris Lucas

Sam Moreland

Alex Pritts

Cody Vandevander

Girls Track

Peyton Asbury

Amarie Corbin

Katie Dice

Abigail Hall

Alex Kile

Annmarie Lucas

Trinity Martin

Ambrielle Odom

Lily Robbins

Elisha Roksandich

Callie Simmons

Amelia Wilson

Gracie Wright

Baseball

Tra Bryson

Asher Landis 

Colin Hott

Wesley Landis

Grant Landis

Cody Eaton

Austin Wright

Chase Walker

Alex Hott

Cohen Mowery

Austin Eglinger

RJ Hulver

JJ Charlton

Conner Wolford

Softball

Dakota Strawderman

Isis Schauf

Kendra Thompson

Magnolia Odom

Kassidy Baxter

Mary Orndorff

Summer Mongold

Brooklyn Shoemaker

Brianna Traylor

Mackenzie Corbin

Samantha Moon

River Boward

Reagan Rowzee

Tennis

Grace Bond

Stephanie Wolford

Erin Blaylock

