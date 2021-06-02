4th grade boys
Team
1, Capon Bridge, 31
2, Romney, 43
3, Slanesville, 81
4, John J Cornwell, 81
5, Springfield, 89
Augusta, no score
Individual
1, Joseph Vizcaino, Augusta, 7:43.4
2, David Perdue, Slanesville, 7:58.0
3, Bryson Smith, Capon Bridge, 8:11.7
4, Bockious Heavner, Springfield, 8:16.5
5, Mason Rayner, Romney, 8:22.7
6, Collin Lupton, Capon Bridge, 8:32.5
7, Landon VanMeter, Capon Bridge, 8:34.7
8, Levi Richman, Augusta, 8:37.1
9, Jackson Miller, Capon Bridge, 8:38.9
10, Scott Twigg, Romney, 9:01.2
11, Ryan Connolly, Romney, 9:04.7
12, Hack Pace, Romney, 9:06.0
13, Evan Williams, Capon Bridge, 9:11.8
14, Noah Evans, Augusta, 9:19.6
15, Branson Swecker, Romney, 9:24.5
16, Elijah Lopez, John J Cornwell, 9:32.6
17, Jacob McNelis, Slanesville, 9:34.8
18, Ian Griffin, John J Cornwell, 9:40.6
19, Taylor Waugh, John J Cornwell, 9:41.8
20, Nathaniel Stokes, Augusta, 9:45.9
21, Curtis Lewis, Springfield, 9:54.6
22, Nathaniel Moyer, John J Cornwell, 10:33.1
23, Bryson Mattingly-Stewart, John J Cornwell, 10:35.6
24, Zaiden Meadows, Springfield, 11:51.1
25, Walker Thorne, Slanesville, 11:53.3
26, Collin Combs, Slanesville, 12:10.4
27, Grayson Newman, Slanesville, 12:15.3
28, Blake Arnold, Springfield, 12:36.5
29, Emmanuel Arellano, Springfield, 12:36.5
4th grade Girls
Team
1, Augusta, 29
2, Capon Bridge, 40
3, Romney, 52
4, Slanesville, 89
John J Cornwell and Springfield, no score
Individual
1, Hailey Cunningham, Romney, 8:19.7
2, Addisyn Pyles, Augusta, 9:05.5
3, Valerie Crabill, John J Cornwell, 9:07.7
4, Ada Zerfoss, Capon Bridge, 9:30.8
5, Claire Kessinger, Capon Bridge, 9:38.7
6, Brynley Michael, Augusta, 9:39.5
7, Brenna Rexrode, Augusta, 9:43.1
8, Laighla Alkire, Augusta, 9:44.5
9, Vanessa Carter, Romney, 9:59.4
10, Kaylee Walters, Augusta, 10:08.4
11, Shiloh Wotring, Springfield, 10:11.6
12, Reagan Riggleman, Capon Bridge, 11:20.8
13, Josie Davis, Capon Bridge, 11:24.9
14, Stormie Hines, Capon Bridge, 11:35.5
15, Marianna Hock, John J Cornwell, 11:41.8
16, Ireland Heavner, Springfield, 12:01.5
17, Emma Carter, Romney, 12:29.3
18, Navia Smith, Romney, 13:20.5
19, Aliviah Montgomery, Slanesville, 13:34.9
20, Peyton Billmeyer, Romney, 13:47.0
21, Abrianna Miller, Slanesville, 14:06.5
22, Cheyenne Aliff, Slanesville, 14:12.9
23, Claire Milleson, Springfield, 14:40.8
24, Bristal Messick, Springfield, 14:41.3
25, Kara Abrell, Slanesville, 16:11.2
26, Sydney Voit, Slanesville, 16:22.2
5th grade boys
Team
1, Romney, 41
2, Slanesville, 62
3, Capon Bridge, 65
4, Augusta, 70
5, John J Cornwell, 112
6, Springfield, 115
Individual
1, Mason Chenoweth, Romney, 7:21.4
2, Easton Corbin, Augusta, 7:49.82
3, Chase Crane, Capon Bridge, 7:51.9
4, Zander Whitacre, Slanesville, 8:09.2
5, Carder Laffey, Augusta, 8:18.0
6, Chris Wood, Slanesville, 8:22.41
7, Nicholas Lucas, Slanesville, 8:33.4
8, Bradley Watts, Romney, 8:40.4
9, Braxton Bourne, Romney, 8:41.5
10, Cowen Roomsburg, Romney, 8:51.3
11, Xavier Valle, Springfield, 9:07.9
12, Andrew Campbell, Capon Bridge, 9:11.3
13, Blake Rosales, Romney, 9:23.1
14, Chase Brill, Capon Bridge, 9:25.1
15, Brian Milbourne, Capon Bridge, 9:27.8
16, Chase Stewart, John J Cornwell, 9:29.0
17, Bobby Cooksey, Springfield, 9:30.4
18, Matthew Cowgill, Augusta, 9:53.9
19, Trenton Voit, Slanesville, 10:03.9
20, Kayden Mattingly-Stewart, John J Cornwell, 10:04.3
21, Joseph Lahman, Capon Bridge, 10:43.6
22, Michael Clower, Augusta, 10:59.2
23, Blake Funk, Augusta, 11:00.8
24, Chance Stewart, John J Cornwell, 11:30.3
25, Rayden Berkshire , John J Cornwell, 11:59.9
26, Ryan Coren, Slanesville, 12:28.5
27, Tyler Bowen, John J Cornwell, 12:38.8
28, Zachary Malcolm, Springfield, 17:11.9
29, Austin Herrell, Springfield, 17:12.7
30, Ashton Stonesifer, Springfield, 17:49.0
5th grade Girls
Team
1, Romney, 33
2, Augusta, 56
3, Capon Bridge, 67
4, Springfield, 79
5, Slanesville, 90
John J Cornwell, no score
Individual
1, Kendyl Stewart, Romney, 7:38.5
2, Gabby Darnell, Romney, 7:44.0
3, Makinley Shaffer, Augusta, 8:12.6
4, Brookelynn Lewis, Augusta, 8:29.7
5, Rufinalynn Haines, Slanesville, 8:49.7
6, Lila Eversole, Capon Bridge, 8:51.9
7, Marley Lopez, John J Cornwell, 8:53.7
8, Dalila Parrish, Springfield, 9:02.2
9, Whitney Haines, Romney, 9:18.4
10, Scarlett Garrett, Capon Bridge, 9:22.5
11, Lilly Frank, Romney, 9:28.2
12, Lucy Harris, Springfield, 9:32.7
13, Bella Mathias, Romney, 9:37.0
14, Natalie Roberts, Capon Bridge, 9:43.0
15, Lynzy Davis, Augusta, 9:51.4
16, Laney Graves, Slanesville, 9:52.3
17, Josie Barr, Springfield, 10:19.9
18, Izabelle Dow, Augusta, 10:21.4
19, Claire Crabill, John J Cornwell, 10:22.2
20, Tiffney Baten, Augusta, 10:42.7
21, Amelia Garrett, Capon Bridge, 10:43.0
22, Kylie Kesner, Capon Bridge, 11:38.1
23, Skyler Wotring, Springfield, 11:46.9
24, Brenna Jewel, Slanesville, 12:18.7
25, Myah Heishman, Slanesville, 12:33.2
26, Rebecca Arellano, Springfield, 12:33.6
27, Madyson Saville, Slanesville, 13:25.5
