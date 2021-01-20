50 years ago
The Hampshire Trojans finished the ’70 season with an even 3-3 record as they won the Holiday Tournament and dropped a close contest to Paw Paw with a 66-69 score.
Hampshire lost an 8-point lead in the final quarter, 59-51. Seniors Tom Stump and Larry Fuller were the top scorers for HHS with 22 and 17 respectively.
Junior Bryan Swisher followed with 12 points and led the rebounding with 11.
40 years ago
For the 2nd week in a row the best Hampshire could muster was a split as Petersburg muscled their way to an 18 point home court victory on Tuesday before the Trojans came home to down Paw Paw by 9.
Hampshire now stands 5-4 on the season and 4-4 in the PVC. All games have been conference contests expect Harman, the 1st round opponent in the East Hardy Holiday Tournament.
30 years ago
A yesteryear song by a long forgotten singer flowed “What A Difference A Day Makes,” but for Hampshire basketball team, the song could read “What A Difference A Week Makes.” The Trojans went into last week 0-6, only to wind up the 3 game home swing with 3 victories – 62-51 over Musselman, 62-61 versus Keyser and 69-55 defeat of Petersburg.
20 years ago
In the same fashion as they did last season, the Trojans utilized quicker and more experienced guards last Saturday to negate a huge size disadvantage held by Keyser.
And the result was a 66-59 win over the Golden Tornado. While neither team could get a stranglehold on the momentum of the contest to obtain a solid advantage, big plays seemed to dictate the flow of the contest.
10 years ago
Coach Ed Hardinger couldn’t be more pleased with Hampshire High’s wrestling victory at Allegany last week.
He just wants more chances to repeat the success. Weather wiped out 1 quadrangular match this month.
The Trojans are back in action tonight at Frankfort in a triangular match. With regionals just a month away, Hardinger wants more matches under the Trojans’ belts. ο
