When it comes to whitetail hunting, a lot of people out there access their hunting properties from the very front, or easiest place to access with a 4-wheeler or side by side.
With this being said, most hunters overlook the very “front” of their property, because it is not an obvious place for deer to spend their time.
Over the years, I have walked into a ton of different properties, both public and private, in many different states. One of the most consistent things that I have noticed is deer bedding overlooking the “parking area,” or easiest access route.
It only makes sense, as deer want to be alerted of intrusion as soon as possible. With summer whitetail scouting in full swing, it is imperative that people take a step back and think about how they use their property for hunting.
I have often heard of people saying that they saw a big buck, or a bunch of deer as they were accessing their property with a vehicle, or while walking to their destination. Over time, I have come realize that this is not just by happenstance.
Without a doubt, deer bed in areas that they can see the most probable access to a property. Just like we as hunters pattern deer, they pattern us as well. You are crazy if you don’t think deer know that they are being hunted in the fall, and even crazier if you think that deer don’t know where people spend the most time on their property.
Like it or not, you spend more time at your parking area than anywhere else.
Deer know that, and often times the oldest, or biggest bucks are the ones that have kept the best tabs on it. I often hear people talk about consistently getting trail camera pictures of big deer, but never seeing them while hunting.
Without a shadow of a doubt, the reason for this is because that particular buck knows that you are there, often times before you even start hunting.
A perfect example of this is a scenario that I found this past week, while scouting a piece of public land in Maryland. I took a hike down a long finger ridge in the woods, and was less than impressed with the amount of deer sign that I was finding.
Once I made a loop around, back through a hay field toward the parking area, I came across a small locust patch tucked up against the timber, roughly 20 yards long, and 15 yards wide.
The locust patch overlooked the access trail, only 200 yards from the parking area, but what I found in it was astonishing.
There was doe bedding all around the patch, and inside of the patch, having a perfect view of the access path was a bed that I am sure was being used by a buck.
It was beat down to bare dirt, with a dozen or more old rubs on the small trees surrounding it. It had hair in it, and smelled like it was being used often.
If that buck was bedding there, he could easily see anything walking up that access trail 150 yards away, and either wait for them to pass before slipping out unnoticed, or jump out of there, into the woods in two or three bounds, leaving the person with the image of a white flag running away.
Finding this particular bed made me think about a lot of areas that I currently hunt, and other areas that I have scouted. There have been many times that I have walked “through” deer, in order to get into the area that I want to hunt.
I have heard people like Dan Infalt, and Joe Rentmeester, public land buck killers in Wisconsin, talk about the same thing in heavily hunted areas.
Each have stories of bucks they have hunted, or killed, in areas that overlook the parking area, or access path.
If you get lucky and find heavy buck sign, or jump a buck out of his bed in a situation like this.
It is important to step back and completely rethink your access, so that you can move into that particular spot without being detected.
Waking in from a different direction where you cannot be seen is obvious, but playing the wind and thermals is extremely important.
Most of the time when a deer beds in a spot where they are “hiding in plain sight,” they have a lot of things going for them.
There may only be a day or two out of the entire season that you have the perfect conditions to go after him, but if you’ve got the patience to stay out until the time is right, it can pay out in a big way.
Hopefully this article makes you reevaluate the ways that you access your property, and maybe the way you scout.
Obviously there will not be a buck bedding next to every parking area, but I would bet that you will be surprised what you find. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.