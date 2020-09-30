Trojans tally back-to-back wins for the 1st time since 2016
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Physical football and creating turnovers. That was the recipe for success on Friday night as the Trojans battered the Brooke Bruins 21-7.
“We told the kids all week we had to set the tone early,” said Trojan Head Coach Aaron Rule.
“We had to come out and punch them in the mouth first and continue to dominate physically or else it would be a long night for us.”
The Trojans punched the Bruins early and often, forcing 6 fumbles (3 recovered) and 3 interceptions for a total of 6 takeaways.
“Our physical play created havoc and forced Brooke to put the ball on the turf multiple times and even led to them replacing their starting QB,” said Rule.
“This was a huge confidence booster for our kids.”
The confidence for the Trojans has been at peak in the 2nd quarter, as they have scored a total of 50 points during those 24 minutes the past 2 weeks (29 against Buckhannon-Upshur, 21 against Brooke).
Coach Rule shed some light on the 2nd quarter success.
“Taking care of the football and finding our rhythm offensively,” explained Rule. “When they execute the plays and run them the way we are showing them in practice and coaching them as to where the defenders will be aligned, they see success and they just go out and make plays. The kids are starting to have fun with the game and they are showing the confidence they need in order to play fast, make plays and take care of the football.”
Speaking of fun, there were several kids on the defense that had fun blasting the Bruins, including Asher Landis who led the team in tackles with 9, Christian Hicks who finished with 7.5 tackles, Ashton Haslacker who picked off 2 passes and Trevor Sardo who snagged a pick and ran it back 42 yards.
The defense was stellar from start to finish, holding the Bruins scoreless in the 1st half and only coughing up 7 points in the 2nd half after an Alex Hott interception.
Offensively, the Trojan ground game finally gained some traction as a trio of backs, Nevin Ludwick, Stephen Leonard and Alex Pritts, led the attack.
Ludwick showed off his ability to lower the shoulder, finishing with 92 yards on 14 carries with 1 touchdown. One of the offensive highlights of the game was Ludwick’s 76-yard touchdown gallop in the 2nd quarter to give Hampshire a 21-0 edge.
The 1st score of the game was thanks to Alex Pritts’s ability to sniff out the goal line and score a touchdown led by his offensive line that did a tremendous job of dominating the line of scrimmage from start to finish. The 3rd Trojan tailback, Stephen Leonard, managed to rattle off 34 yards on 9 attempts.
Coach Rule heaped praised on his 3-headed monster backfield.
“Nevin and Alex are definitely two guys who need to continue to touch the ball as well as Stephen Leonard,” said Rule.
“Pritts was the only back who was really running behind his pads but after losing him I think something clicked and Nevin and Stephen realized what needed to be done in order to be successful back there. We are going to continue to run the football with them and use them in the pass game in order to keep defenses on their heels and keep them guessing.”
Rule then acknowledged his depth at the running back position.
“We also have a couple guys who we would like to see step up in practices and make more plays and get more reps,” said Rule.
“We could be very deep and very dangerous at the running back position because there is speed and power back there, the guys just need to know their plays and line up correctly and execute.”
The passing game wasn’t as viable as it was against Buck-Up, however Alex Hott did toss a 16-yard touchdown pass to his favorite wideout Trevor Sardo for the 2nd touchdown of the game.
Alex Hott had 10 completions on 23 attempts for 65 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.
Christian Hicks had 4 receptions for 16 yards and Trevor Sardo finished with 3 catches and 36 yards with 1 touchdown.
Hicks successfully converted all 3 PATs.
Brooke managed to get on the scoreboard in the 3rd quarter as Braelyn Sperringer caught a 47-yard pass from QB Logan Gaschler.
Brooke finished with 259 total yards of offense while Hampshire finished with 230 total yards. The Trojans were +4 in the turnover battle.
With the win, Hampshire now has an all-time record of 1-0 against Brooke.
On Friday night the Trojans (2-2) head to Tornado Alley to play rival Keyser (3-1).
Since 2002, Hampshire has only beaten the Golden Tornado once, a 17-14 win in 2015 in a famous game known as the Mud Bowl.
The last time Hampshire beat Keyser in Mineral County was in 1994 on Stayman Field, a 38-29 win with Coach Jim Alkire at the helm.
With a 2-game winning streak heading into Friday night, what will it take to knock off the perennial power?
“We have to come out and be even more physical than we have been these past 2 weeks,” Rule affirmed.
“Keyser has guys who can make plays and what makes them so tough is those backs have speed and power and they hide back there behind those blockers, set up their blocks really well and then all of a sudden they come squirting out of there.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.