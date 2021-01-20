CHARLESTON — A 12-point deer shot by a Wyoming County archer in November has set a state record and is 1 of the largest ever scored by Pope and Young.
Hunter Jody Dalton of Princeton had the antlers measured last week in a ceremony staged by DNR and the Dept. of Tourism and attended by Gov. Jim Justice.
The scoring confirmed Dalton’s buck to be No. 9 in the top 10 ranking of the biggest typical-class deer taken by bow in the North America over the last 20 years, and surpassed West Virginia’s state record.
“I’d like to congratulate Mr. Dalton for his impressive buck harvested in West Virginia’s very own Wyoming County. It is a beauty,” Gov. Justice said. “I always say West Virginia is the best state in the nation and the outdoor opportunities found here are unbeatable. Today’s record-breaking buck scoring is proof of that.”
The Pope and Young Club promotes bow hunting and maintains records for the largest big game taken by archers in a variety of categories.
Whitetail deer fall into either typical class, like Dalton’s, or non-typical.
Justice noted that DNR has acquired 70,000 acres of land in the last 4 years “to give folks more room than ever before to roam the state’s hills and valleys on their hunt.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.