MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will conduct its fourth Mountaineer Gear sale on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.

There will be more than 4,000 items on sale: Nike authentic blue, gold, gray and white football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball jerseys, footwear, slides and cleats, men’s polos, full-button shirts, short and long sleeve tops, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, vests, football gloves and kids items.

There will be no football helmets for sale this year.

Fans can purchase items by using Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express or Cash.  No checks will be accepted; prices are non-negotiable and include state sales tax.  All sales from the event are final.

Gold-Blue Football game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free with valid WVU student ID.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $778,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

 

Volleyball jerseys (Qty)                 

Gray                               27                     $25.00

Gold                               24                     $25.00

Navy                              17                     $25.00

White                             27                     $25.00

Pink                               37                     $25.00

Basketball jerseys         

Practice Jersey             43                     $20.00

Men’s Soccer jerseys                                         

Gray                              24                     $25.00

Navy                              72                     $25.00

White                             70                     $25.00

Goalie                             6                       $25.00

Women’s Soccer jerseys                                  

Navy                              71                     $25.00

Gold                              38                     $25.00

White                            28                     $25.00

Goalie                           29                     $25.00

Football jerseys              

Gray                              67                     $75.00

White                            116                    $75.00

Gold                              99                     $75.00

Navy                             88                     $75.00

Footwear                                

Men                              101                    $10.00

Women                         110                    $10.00

Slides                             5                       $10.00

Cleats                            53                     $10.00

Clothing                                  

Men’s Polos                     119                    $10.00

Full Button Shirt               15                     $10.00

Shorts                              485                    $10.00

L/S and S/S tops             1,198                 $10.00

S/S and L/S Jackets        387                    $10.00

Sweatshirts                      63                     $10.00

Pants                               309                    $10.00

Vest                                 48                     $10.00

