MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will conduct its fourth Mountaineer Gear sale on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.
There will be more than 4,000 items on sale: Nike authentic blue, gold, gray and white football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball jerseys, footwear, slides and cleats, men’s polos, full-button shirts, short and long sleeve tops, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, vests, football gloves and kids items.
There will be no football helmets for sale this year.
Fans can purchase items by using Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express or Cash. No checks will be accepted; prices are non-negotiable and include state sales tax. All sales from the event are final.
Gold-Blue Football game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free with valid WVU student ID.
A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $778,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.
Volleyball jerseys (Qty)
Gray 27 $25.00
Gold 24 $25.00
Navy 17 $25.00
White 27 $25.00
Pink 37 $25.00
Basketball jerseys
Practice Jersey 43 $20.00
Men’s Soccer jerseys
Gray 24 $25.00
Navy 72 $25.00
White 70 $25.00
Goalie 6 $25.00
Women’s Soccer jerseys
Navy 71 $25.00
Gold 38 $25.00
White 28 $25.00
Goalie 29 $25.00
Football jerseys
Gray 67 $75.00
White 116 $75.00
Gold 99 $75.00
Navy 88 $75.00
Footwear
Men 101 $10.00
Women 110 $10.00
Slides 5 $10.00
Cleats 53 $10.00
Clothing
Men’s Polos 119 $10.00
Full Button Shirt 15 $10.00
Shorts 485 $10.00
L/S and S/S tops 1,198 $10.00
S/S and L/S Jackets 387 $10.00
Sweatshirts 63 $10.00
Pants 309 $10.00
Vest 48 $10.00
