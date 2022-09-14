Physical D leads Trojans to 3-0 victory
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Defense wins championships. If that’s the case then this Trojan girls soccer team is destined for greatness when the postseason arrives.
The formula is real simple. Play physical. Play fast.
Coach Troy Crane has his kids believing in that philosophy as HHS shutout their 4th opponent this season with a 3-0 victory over visiting Musselman.
“I thought Musselman really came to play,” said Crane.
“They were really hustling as a team.”
The Applewomen fought hard but their efforts were futile due to the stingy Trojan defense and the “coffin corner” strategy.
“There was a 10-minute period in the 1st half where they couldn’t get it out of there because of the pressure put on them,” explained Crane.
“Throughout the game, Natalie Sions, Dani Buckler and Bailey Saville stepped up and won balls the entire game.”
The sophomore Sions uses her strong frame to her advantage and isn’t afraid to make contact with an opposing player.
Sions mentioned how she likes playing defense because it allows her to see everything happening, but there is 1 big motivating factor every game.
“To keep goals out,” said Sions with a smile.
Senior Dani Buckler is feisty and quick footed with a knack to knock the ball away from the oppositions’ feet.
“Always pressure the ball,” said Buckler as to her mindset on the field.
Buckler also emphasized the importance of showing support to her teammates even if they make a mistake out on the pitch.
“You got to pick them up so they won’t get discouraged,” explained Buckler.
“Make sure you cover as a team and play as a team.”
The other standout player from the Applemen game was Bailey Saville who has been playing soccer her whole life.
What does Saville enjoy most about playing soccer?
“It feels more special because these are my friends,” said Saville.
Friends, family, or teammates, whatever you want to call them, this Trojan team is special.
It doesn’t matter if you are a senior or a freshman, if you can produce, you will play.
Take freshman Della Knight for example.
In the 1st half of the game the freshman was credited with an assist on Jaleigh Dixon’s goal to give HHS a 1-0 advantage.
In the 2nd half, Hampshire increased their lead to 2-0 with 25 minutes remaining in the game as Nevaeh Church assisted Della Knight’s goal.
The insurance goal came 8 minutes later when Annie Keckley took advantage of a beautifully placed corner kick by Izzy Blomquist to give Hampshire a 3-0 lead and the win.
“Izzy has been playing with a chip on her shoulder,” said coach Crane.
“Defensively, she has been incredible.
After 7 games this season, Hampshire has scored a total of 31 goals and has allowed a total of 3. Sophomore Jaleigh Dixon leads HHS with 6 goals this season while senior Hannah Ault has netted 5. Emma Wrye, Knight and Ault are all tied with a team high 5 assists.
HHS was back on the pitch last night with a game against Keyser. Follow Nick Carroll on Facebook for up to date scores and highlights of all Hampshire athletics. o
