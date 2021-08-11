Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Romney Lions Club are proud to announce their 7th annual Saturday in the Park, which will be held on Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows our appreciation to the citizens of our county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years.
The celebration has something for everyone. Events for teens and adults will be as follows: 10 a.m.: 3-on-3 Basketball and Horseshoe Tournaments; 1 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament.
Kids’ activities will start at 11 a.m. We will have carnival games of all sorts, along with relay races, guessing games, and face painting. Kids who want to participate in the relays and other games should wear clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty and/or wet, because some of the activities could get quite messy.
A free lunch for everyone, which includes hot dogs, chips, cookies for dessert, and a drink, will be served from noon until 1 p.m. We will have a giant Bouncy House/Water Slide at the park from 1 p.m. until 3. We will also have free Sno Cones for everyone from 1 p.m. until 3. We will award hourly door prizes, which include a 32-inch flat-screen TV and gift certificates to El Puente, Dairy Queen, and Main Street Grill. Bring a lawn chair and your sunscreen and join us for a great day of family fun in the park.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are now available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
4-Hour Block (8 a.m. - Noon; 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included).
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We are heading down the home stretch at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. We still have to install the hood and compression system and the roll-down window in the kitchen, and work is progressing on the security system.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Amenities at Hampshire Park and the new Conference Center will include:
1. Meeting Room/Dining Hall that seats 250 people
2. Fully-furnished Kitchen
3. Shower Facilities
4. Bunkhouses that sleep 200 people
5. Covered Outdoor Pavilions
6. Playground Equipment
7. Horseshoes
8. Walking Trail
9. Sports Field
10. Basketball Court
11. Barbecue Pits
12. Volleyball Court
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. ο
