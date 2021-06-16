SOUTH CHARLESTON — New regulations making it unlawful to take or possess most native reptiles and amphibians for any reason are now in effect in West Virginia.
“Reptiles and amphibians are a valuable wildlife resource and unfortunately we’ve had several large poaching cases involving these animals,” said Kevin Oxenrider, amphibian and reptile program leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
“When it comes to the illegal wildlife trade, people don’t think about turtles, snakes and salamanders. But these animals call West Virginia home, so we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect them so they can continue to serve their ecological function in the environment.”
Prohibited Native West Virginia Amphibian and Reptile Species
The new regulations prohibit the taking and possessing of 26 salamander species, 13 frog and toad species, 6 lizard species, 23 snake species and 12 turtle species.
Salamanders
Streamside salamander
Jefferson salamander
Spotted salamander
Marbled salamander
Small-mouthed salamander
Green salamander
Eastern hellbender
Cave salamander
West Virginia spring salamander
Four-toed salamander
Common mudpuppy
Red-spotted newt (eastern newt)
Red-backed salamander
White-spotted slimy salamander
Northern ravine salamander
Northern slimy salamander
Valley and ridge salamander
Cumberland plateau salamander
Cheat Mountain salamander
Yellow-spotted woodland salamander
Cow Knob salamander
Southern ravine salamander
Shenandoah Mountain salamander
Wehrle’s salamander
Midland mud salamander
Northern red salamander
Frogs and Toads
Blanchard’s cricket frog
Eastern cricket frog
American toad
Fowler’s toad
Cope’s gray treefrog
Gray treefrog
Pickerel frog
Northern leopard frog
Wood frog
Mountain chorus frog
Spring peeper
Upland chorus frog
Eastern spadefoot
Lizards
Eastern six-lined racerunner
Northern coal skink
Common five-lined skink
Broad-headed skink
Eastern fence lizard
Little brown skink
Snakes
Eastern copperhead
Eastern wormsnake
Northern black racer
Timber rattlesnake
Northern ring-necked snake
Eastern hog-nosed snake
Eastern kingsnake
Eastern black kingsnake
Eastern milksnake
Common watersnake
Northern rough greensnake
Smooth greensnake
Eastern ratsnake
Red cornsnake
Gray ratsnake
Northern pinesnake
Queen snake
Dekay’s brownsnake
Red-bellied snake
Common ribbonsnake
Eastern gartersnake
Eastern smooth earthsnake
Mountain earthsnake
Turtles
Midland smooth softshell
Eastern painted turtle
Midland painted turtle
Spotted turtle
Wood turtle
Northern map turtle
Ouachita map turtle
Eastern river cooter
Northern red-bellied cooter
Eastern musk turtle
Woodland (eastern) box turtle
Red-eared slider
Exceptions to New Reptile and Amphibian Regulation
While the new regulations make it unlawful to take or possess native reptiles and amphibians, there are exceptions for individuals who have written permission from the WVDNR Wildlife Resources Chief. Individuals may also legally take and possess bullfrogs, green frogs, snapping turtles and eastern spiny softshell turtles.
“We know that these turtles and frogs are commonly collected for consumption, so we wanted to make sure there was an exception that allowed folks to still take them and eat them,” Oxenrider said.
Authorization to Possess Lawfully Obtained Reptiles or Amphibians
The new regulations also allow for individuals who came into possession of a prohibited native reptile or amphibian before March 23, 2021 to obtain authorization from the WVDNR to lawfully maintain possession of the animal for the rest of its life.
Those who wish to request an authorization letter should contact their local WVDNR district office or complete an online application, available at WVdnr.gov. Authorization requests must be submitted no later than March 31, 2022. ο
