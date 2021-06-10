Flash Flood Warning for Southern Hampshire County and Northern Hardy County until 10 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Moorefield, Wardensville, Kirby, Bean Settlement, Baker, Rio, Mccauley, Delray, Mcneill, Old Fields, Purgitsville, Yellow Spring, Fisher and Capon Springs.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
