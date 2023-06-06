Yes, we are still reminiscing about turkey season. This past season was one for the books as I was able to spend a lot of mornings in the woods and hunted a whole bunch of states.
For whatever reason, Maryland has given me and Brandon Martin fits over the past three years. We seem to be around gobbling turkeys quite regularly, but simply cannot close the deal.
Finally, after about 10 mornings of hunting that Old Bay-infested state this season, we were able to touch the trigger on a pair of gobblers.
Tuesday, May 16 dawned cool and clear as Brandon and I decided to go after a pair of gobblers I had messed with in the days prior.
We knew these turkeys were roosting on a ridge, but when they flew down, they would immediately cross a county road and head towards a wooded bottom.
This morning rang true to past fashion: as the turkeys alerted us of their presence well before daylight, we moved into position on the same ridge they were gobbling from, then listened as they gobbled in the tree for the next 20 minutes before flying down and slowly moving toward the county road.
Knowing we had to get in front of them, Brandon and I stood up and began making a loop around the turkeys in order to get ahead of them without being seen. The leaves were crunchy so we were careful to step on as many rocks and bare spots as possible while making our move into position.
Once we got into the place we thought the turkeys were spending their time, they alerted us with a pair of gobbles no more than 150 yards away. Since they were above us, they were so loud it felt as though they were shaking the ground. We picked a tree, a large white oak, and we both sat down. Shortly after sitting, another turkey gobbled, roughly 300 yards away, right out the bottom. This got our original turkeys fired up and they began gobbling in tandem.
The original turkeys seemed to be getting closer, and we thought we’d see them any second, but the bottom, lone turkey went totally quiet. At this point, Brandon and I had made a few calls, which resulted in a live hen that with the original pair come unglued.
Suddenly, the lone turkey gobbled again and he had cut the distance in half. Since we were between all of these turkeys, Brandon shifted to face the original pair, and I swung around the backside of the tree in case the lone turkey came to us.
A few minutes went by without any action then suddenly the lone turkey gobbled just out of sight. I yelped a few times softy on a mouth call, which was answered by exceptionally loud drumming. At this point, I knew we were in a good situation, and became even more excited once I saw the gobbler’s tail fan peak up over a roll in the hill. Moving my gun accordingly, I waited for the tom’s head to materialize, then I placed the red dot on his neck and slowly squeezed the trigger.
Although we were absolutely elated with one turkey, the other pair of turkeys actually gobbled at the sound of my shot and we elected to put off our celebratory cigar for a moment. With my bird in hand, we swung around the turkeys again since they had not actually come to the bottom yet. And we began slowly ascending the ridge, figuring they were on a small bench near the bottom. Once we got just below the bench, Brandon ripped on a crow call and the turkeys gobbled right above us, no more than fifty yards away. The only reason we couldn’t see them was because of the roll on the hill.
Knowing it would not be beneficial to call to them, Brandon dropped down and began crawling to a large tree at the crest of the bench. Once he made it there, I watched as he slowly stood, raised his gun, and pulled the trigger. He had just crawled on a flock of turkeys and taken a fine gobbler out of the group, completing our delayed double for the morning.
It was an action-packed hunt before school. Both turkeys were killed before 6:30 which gave me plenty of time to hop in the truck and arrive on time. Mornings like this don’t happen a lot, but when they do, they create memories that are forever worth looking back on. I’ve got one more week of writing about turkeys, Brandon and I had a heck of a trip to the Northeast, then it’ll be time to shift gears. o
