The Trojans completed the sweep of Mineral County on Monday evening by flattening the Falcons 60-41.
With the victory, Hampshire extended its winning streak to 8-games, and wraps up the regular season with an impressive overall record of 11-4.
The Trojan defense was once again the star of the hardwood as HHS shut down any threat from Frankfort, holding the Falcons to just 14 points in the 1st half.
Trevor Sardo was the top scorer for the Trojans with 14 points, while Mikhi Anderson, Alex Hott and Carter Smith each finished with 9.
The Trojans await their sectional seed, and should be a lock for homecourt advantage.
Read the rest in this weeks Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.