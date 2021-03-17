In the turkey-hunting realm, there are a few variations of “slams” that can be completed by hunters who are willing to chase birds in various parts of the country or continent.
The most popular, the “Grand Slam,” is obtained by taking 1 of each of the 4 subspecies that we have here in the United States (Eastern, Rio Grande, Merriam and Osceola).
Although completing a Grand Slam certainly takes a little bit of time and quite a bit of traveling, it is still accomplished quite often and can even be accomplished in a single season simply because of the way season dates line up.
Once a Grand Slam is completed, hunters can travel to Mexico and hunt the Gould’s subspecies in order to fulfill their “Royal Slam.”
It is safe to say that far fewer people have completed a Royal Slam than a Grand Slam, and even safer to say that fewer people have traveled to South America to hunt the Oscillated turkey in order to obtain what is called a “World Slam.” Although these last 2 “slams” require a bit of money and travel time, throughout the years quite a few people have fulfilled them.
Over the last decade or so, a new type of slam has begun to take traction, requiring hunters to travel to all 49 states with turkeys (Turkeys are nonexistent in Alaska). The U.S. Super Slam can only be obtained by hunting and killing turkeys in all 49 states. Doing so is nearly impossible without limitless time off and enough money to travel and pursue turkeys in every state in the country. There are only 16 members of the “Super Slam” club, and a Moorefield native just became the most recent member.
Tanner Burns, 30, graduated from Moorefield High School in 2009 and is currently living in Buckhannon, where he is a 6th-grade math teacher and runs Full Draw Taxidermy. Burns started hunting turkeys in WV at an early age, but fell in love with it during his high school years.
“I had a couple of gym teachers, Rick Perkins and Roger Mongold, that traveled to an old-school Alabama turkey camp every spring,” said Tanner in a conversation that we had in his taxidermy shop this past weekend. Tanner explained that he would hang out in the gym during school, talk turkey, run calls and dream about traveling to hunt with his mentors.
After graduating, Tanner went to West Virginia Wesleyan, where he studied education and played a couple of years of college baseball.
In 2012, Tanner received the invite to hunt Alabama with his former teachers along with mentors Greg See and Greg Liller, and was absolutely ecstatic about it. Upon arriving in Alabama, Burn met Kenny Mount, a hunter from Alabama who took Tanner under his wing and showed him the ropes of hunting turkeys in the south. “Kenny, or Chubbs, as most people call him, was on an absolutely different level,” Tanner explained. “We hit it off right away, and I learned a ton from him.”
After his 1st trip to Alabama, Tanner knew that he was hooked on extending his season by traveling south to hunt. The following year (2013), he attended the same camp with his mentors and hunted the elusive southern birds again. After the week concluded, Kenny asked if he would like to head to South Dakota in a few weeks to chase Merriam’s. Elated, Tanner didn’t even think twice about skipping another week of classes.
“Although I hadn’t really thought about it, I guess my interest in completing the Super Slam started then,” Tanner surmised. “Chubbs was roughly 15 states into his slam at that point and was talking about it quite a bit, so I decided that I would start working towards it.”
Over the next few years, Tanner continued to travel to hunt turkeys, putting 5 or 6 states under his belt every year. “It seemed like each season I was visiting more and more states each year,” Tanner explained. “It started with a couple, and before I knew it, I was routinely hunting 7-8 states each spring.”
For quite a few years, Tanner was traveling to different states every weekend; whether it be by car or plane, he was trying to hit as many states as possible in the few short months that he had each spring. Often times he tried to pair his bigger trips with his spring break, and would use his personal and sick days to create long weekends so that he could travel.
“It was nothing for me to leave school on Friday, drive to Pittsburgh, fly to a western state, then be back at home and in school on Tuesday,” Tanner explained.
2018 was Tanner’s biggest season. That year, he took turkeys in 12 different states, all while having a full-time job. In fact, he was lucky enough to kill 3 turkeys in 3 days in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine near the end of May 2018. Having such a banner year in 2018 gave Burns a considerable step in the right direction for 2019 and pushed him well over the halfway mark.
Tanner continued to travel and knock states out in 2019 but was really able to get after things in 2020 when Covid shut schools down and basically allowed him to hunt every day of the season. At the conclusion of 2020, he had killed birds in 48 states, leaving only Hawaii to complete his Super Slam.
A few weeks ago, Tanner made the trip to the islands in order to hunt the Rio Grande turkeys that lived there and hoped to take one of them in order to fulfill his dream of killing a turkey in all 49 states. In order to travel to Hawaii, multiple Covid tests had to be taken at “certified locations.”
Burns explained that the closest “certified location” was 3 hours from his house, and he had to make the drive 72 hours before departure. Although he had to jump through a few hoops, he made it to the islands along with friends Dave Owens and Eric Warlick.
Owens had gotten to Hawaii a few days early in order to scout and find a few turkeys for the trio to hunt. Tanner explained that hunting public land turkeys in Hawaii is really difficult because it is basically like going on a sheep hunt.
The turkeys primarily live between 8,000-11,000 feet of elevation, and in order to get to them, you must hike on lava rock, which slides out from under your feet on every step, making walking extremely difficult.
By happenstance, Mr. Owens found a few gobblers, and one of them happened to be a rare albino turkey, meaning it is all white with pink eyes and feet. Without having any intention of holding out for the rare bird, Tanner didn’t think much about it when Dave told him about the turkey over the phone before he left for his flight.
Anticipation was extremely high when landing in Hawaii, making the 2:30 wakeup call easy for the crew. After driving as far into the mountains that they could, the trio set out with hopes of finding a few of the gobblers that Dave had pinpointed while scouting. It wasn’t long before they ran into a group of long beards, and it just so happened that the rare albino was mixed in with the group.
“I honestly did not care which turkey I killed,” said Tanner. “I just needed a bird and planned to kill whichever one I could get in range 1st.” It just so happened that Burns was able to crawl within shotgun range of the group of gobblers and was able to take the albino, making him the 16th member of the U.S. Super slam (If you want to see the entirety of the Hawaii hunt, it will be aired on Dave Owens’ YouTube channel, The Pinhoti Project).
Although completing a Super Slam is exceptionally impressive, the part that stuck out the most was that Burns never had to return to a state to kill a turkey. He was able to take a gobbler on his 1st trip to each state, all 49 times, most of which were on public land.
“I got lucky quite a few times. In fact, there were a number of instances where I was milliseconds from getting busted, but was able to kill the turkey before it happened,” explained Tanner. He did talk about how tough Louisiana was, as it took him 7 days of hunting from daylight until dark.
Now that the chase for the Super Slam is over, Burns plans to travel a little less but still intends on revisiting some of the places that he really liked, such as New Mexico and Texas. He also has a young son and hopes to start traveling with him as soon as he is able to start hunting.
He made sure to bring up the fact that he would not have been able to fulfill his dream without the support of his wife, Lauren. At the young age of 30, Tanner is currently the youngest to ever complete the slam, and in my opinion, could possibly be the youngest to ever to do it, simply because of the logistics and “know-how” that traveling to hunt new areas requires.
With turkey season being right around the corner, I hope this story of success excites you as much as it does me.
I want to thank Tanner for allowing me to intrude on his time working in his taxidermy shop to pester him with questions. Hearing his tale of the chase for 49 was well worth the drive. ο
