Back in Sports

ROMNEY — The Trojan baseball team definitely has its own distinct style.
They came into the season in style and definitely are going out that way. With a huge six-run second inning that included three consecutive RBI doubles, the Trojans leaped out of the gates to defeat the Moorefield Yellow Jackets 6-5 at Hampshire High School last Friday night.
In the critical second frame, Lukus Shanholtz ignited the rally with a single to left before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Shannon Doman followed with a single to left as well and proceeded to steal second base.
Three batters later, Daniel Ayers walked to load the bases for Robbie Harris, who put Hampshire on top for good with a bases-clearing double.o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.