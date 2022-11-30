The first day of West Virginia rifle season is like Christmas morning for a young child the older I get, the more the excitement seems to build. Although I am lucky enough to hunt a lot with archery tackle, there is just something about toting a firearm to the woods as the increased range builds confidence compared to that of a bow and arrow.
Like most years, my best friend Brandon Martin picked me up at my house at 3:45 Monday morning. The goal is to be in the woods as early as possible with hopes of other people pushing deer to us as they enter their stands around daylight.
It makes for a lot of time waiting in the dark, but it oftentimes pays off. After a cold, frosty walk in the dark, we parted ways and settled into our stands well before daylight.
Brandon was hunting a piece of private ground he has had permission to hunt on for quite some time, while I used that private ground to access a large tract of state game lands. The owner of the private land is generous enough to let me walk through his land to enter a hard-to-access piece of public, and I am extremely grateful that he does because it saves a bit of legwork on my end.
The morning dawned cold and calm. It was one of those sunrises where just being out there makes your face feel bitter. Although it was exceptionally frigid at daylight, the weatherman was calling for it to jump into the mid 50s by noon, making for some conditions. Since the plan was to sit in the same spot all day, I made sure to pack both cold weather clothes, as well as warm weather stuff, to remain comfortable throughout the entirety of the sit.
It was oddly quiet for the opening day of gun season. There were a few shots in the distance, but nothing remotely close to my location.
Normally, I will hear a few shots throughout the state game land parcel, but this year it seemed desolate. The lack of shooting was mimicked by the lack of deer movement as it was dead as a doornail in my location. As I sat there, sipping coffee, I did my best to remain positive and simply enjoy the brisk, sunny air.
Around 10, I heard rocks shifting behind me and assumed it was a deer moving. I slowly stood up and turned around and much to my surprise watched as a black bear lumbered in. Although I don’t typically get too excited about bears, I was bored and decided to go ahead and shoot it since I had a tag. Slowly, I reached for my gun and bore down on the crosshairs. As the bear moved into an opening merely 50 yards away, I yelled “hey” to stop it, which worked like a charm. I aimed low on the shoulder and squeezed the shot off. It was a quick, clean kill. Which I was happy about, but my immediate reaction was “what did I just do.” Even though I had an easier time accessing this piece of ground through private land, I was still over a mile away from the truck.
After getting down and devising a plan, Brandon and I were able to get the bear out in a few hours. It took quite a bit of legwork, and sweat, but we made it back to his truck in time for him to hunt the evening, where he ended up passing on a pretty nice buck. Although it was a struggle, toting that bear out of the deep hole in which he died will be a memory that is burned into my head forever.
