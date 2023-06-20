Post 91 wins 5, now 14-3
Romney Post 91 added 5 more victories to an already impressive tally last week, beating Somerset and sweeping a double header from Potomac Valley at home, and then taking 2 of 3 from Morgantown on the road. A 19 run mercy win last Wednesday against Somerset saw a ton of offense by Romney, with Shane Ennis, Brett Parrish, Jameson Jones and Ethan Turner leading the way. Colten Dorsey was the winning pitcher. The next night Romney outscored Potomac Valley by the total score of 26-6 over the course of the twin bill, with Matt Maiers and Ennis notching the wins on the mound. o
