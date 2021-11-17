KEYSER – Recently, 3 teams from WVU Potomac State College wrapped up their seasons with NJCAA Region 20 Tournament Semi-Final appearances: women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer. Following the tournaments Region 20 officials announced the Region XX Division II All-Tournament team for each sport.
Sophomore Lauren Whiteman and Freshman Kylie McGuire represent Potomac State on the All-Tournament volleyball team; sophomores Angela Fagga and Nicole McManamay were chosen for the All-Tournament women’s soccer team and freshman Timmy Bailey was selected for the All-Tournament men’s soccer team.
Whiteman, who leads the Catamounts in digs on the season, managed to tally 21 digs and 4 service aces in the post-season volleyball tournament.
McGuire added 7 kills, 2 service aces and 17 digs of her own.
Co-captain Fagga led the Catamount women’s soccer team’s defense throughout the season from her center back position. PSC finished with 6 shutouts in 14 games under her leadership.
McManamay, who split time at both forward and midfield this year, led Potomac State in goals, assists and points for the season with 6, 3 and 15 respectively.
Timmy Bailey came up with 18 saves in the post season men’s soccer tournament for the Catamounts. Bailey has a total of 99 saves on the year and has been the vocal leader for the Catamounts throughout the season.
Congratulations to each of these athletes and to each team representing WVU Potomac State College in post-season tournament play. o
