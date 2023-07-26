ROMNEY – The screeching of sneakers can be heard on the campus at WVSDB as students enjoy learning skills at Black Bear basketball camp.
“It’s about 10-12 kids,” said Black Bear basketball coach Debbie Combs who is volunteering her time to instruct the kids.
“It’s the first time for basketball camp at WVSDB and it will last three days.”
Students attending the camp work on ball control, layups and the general rules of basketball.
“Just working on the basics,” said Combs. “Mainly how to shoot, ball control and dribbling.”
Perhaps the best part of Black Bear basketball camp is the opportunity to share the game of basketball with students unfamiliar with the sport.
“Some don’t know basketball but want to learn and I’m there to show them,” said Combs. “If they give it a chance, it’s a fun sport and they can do it.”
The goal of camp is to garner more interest into WVSDB and the sports available.
“If I have just one kid that enjoys camp and they decide they want to play, I will be happy,” said Combs
WVSDB remains committed to improving their offerings in the world of athletics and growing the basketball team certainly helps with student-athlete health and well-being.
“I’m hoping to bring more kids to our campus and basketball is one of the ways,” said Combs. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.