MARTINSBURG – The Hampshire Trojan track teams continue to wait for the winter sports seasons to conclude, but still are competing, albeit with smaller teams.
The Trojan boys finished in 7th place at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday out of 10 teams, while the girls did not manage to record a team score due to low numbers.
100 Meters
3. Marcus Elmer 11.60aPR
15. Derrick Hyson 12.26aPR
26. Ethan Burkett 13.30aPR
200 Meters
3. Marcus Elmer 24.16a
11. Derrick Hyson 25.56a
18. Ethan Burkett 27.07a
400 Meters
6. Marcus Elmer 53.33aPR
16. Derrick Hyson 59.18aPR
18. Ethan Burkett 59.73aPR
800 Meters
14. Mason Cardamone 2:26.27aPR
19. Miguel Elmer 2:37.32aSR
1600 Meters
3. Christopher Lucas 4:35.68aPR
21. Miguel Elmer 5:53.85aSR
3200 Meters
4. Christopher Lucas 10:40.48a
15. Mason Cardamone 12:35.53a
Shot Put - 12lb
3. Luke Alkire 41-04.00
6. Samuel Moreland 37-07.00
21. Justin Frazer 29-03.00
Discus - 1.6kg
3. Luke Alkire 118-09PR
10. Samuel Moreland 108-11PR
19. Justin Frazer 92-00
Long Jump
4. Marcus Elmer 18-04.00PR
13. Derrick Hyson 16-00.00SR
100 Meters
22. Elisha Roksanich 15.41aPR
25. Amarie Corbin 15.65a
200 Meters
21. Elisha Roksanich 32.84aPR
400 Meters
14. Ambrielle Odom 1:15.49a
21. Elisha Roksanich 1:28.35a
800 Meters
19. Alexandrea Kile 2:59.94aSR
21. Ambrielle Odom 3:02.22aPR
1600 Meters
14. Alexandrea Kile 6:35.71aSR
3200 Meters
11. Kaitlyn Dice 14:41.32a
