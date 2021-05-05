Roksandich

Elisha Roksandich sprints to the finish.

 Dave Pennock Review Correspondent

MARTINSBURG – The Hampshire Trojan track teams continue to wait for the winter sports seasons to conclude, but still are competing, albeit with smaller teams.

The Trojan boys finished in 7th place at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday out of 10 teams, while the girls did not manage to record a team score due to low numbers.

100 Meters

3.    Marcus Elmer    11.60aPR    

15.    Derrick Hyson    12.26aPR    

26.    Ethan Burkett    13.30aPR    

 

200 Meters  

3.    Marcus Elmer    24.16a

11.    Derrick Hyson    25.56a    

18.    Ethan Burkett    27.07a    

 

400 Meters

6.    Marcus Elmer    53.33aPR    

16.    Derrick Hyson    59.18aPR    

18.    Ethan Burkett    59.73aPR

 

800 Meters

14.    Mason Cardamone    2:26.27aPR

19.    Miguel Elmer        2:37.32aSR

 

1600 Meters

3.    Christopher Lucas     4:35.68aPR

21.    Miguel Elmer        5:53.85aSR    

 

3200 Meters

4.    Christopher Lucas    10:40.48a    

15.    Mason Cardamone    12:35.53a    

 

Shot Put - 12lb

3.    Luke Alkire        41-04.00    

6.    Samuel Moreland        37-07.00    

21.    Justin Frazer        29-03.00    

 

Discus - 1.6kg  

3.    Luke Alkire        118-09PR    

10.    Samuel Moreland        108-11PR    

19.    Justin Frazer        92-00    

 

Long Jump

4.    Marcus Elmer    18-04.00PR    

13.    Derrick Hyson    16-00.00SR    

100 Meters  

22.    Elisha Roksanich    15.41aPR    

25.    Amarie Corbin    15.65a    

 

200 Meters

21.    Elisha Roksanich    32.84aPR

 

400 Meters

14.    Ambrielle Odom    1:15.49a    

21.    Elisha Roksanich    1:28.35a    

 

800 Meters

19.    Alexandrea Kile    2:59.94aSR    

21.    Ambrielle Odom    3:02.22aPR    

 

1600 Meters  

14.    Alexandrea Kile    6:35.71aSR

3200 Meters

11.    Kaitlyn Dice    14:41.32a    

