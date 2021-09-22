KEYSER - The Potomac State College men’s and women’s cross country teams ran their 2nd meet of the season Saturday at the Garrett College Laker Invitational. The men came away with a 1st-place finish out of 7 participating teams and the women posted strong individual times.
The PSC men were led by former Hampshire High runners, Austin Ramsay and Coltyn Kile.
Ramsay ran the 8K course in 34:38 finishing 10th overall while Kile put in a time of 35:20 for a 12th place finish. Roland Moylan finished 3rd for the Catamounts and 14th overall with time of 35:41.
Catamount head coach Mark Sprouse commented, “This was a total team performance, we had no one in the 1st few places, but all our runners gave an effort and placed fast enough so we could come out on top. Evan Jenks and Darius Redman kept us in it at the end.”
The Catamounts total of 35 points bested second place Penn Highlands CC’s score of 43 points.
Once again, the Potomac State women’s team placed all 3 runners in the top ten. Former Keyser High harrier Cortney Butts flew through the 6K course for a 3rd place finish with a time of 30:47.
Deidra Haines, from Hampshire High, earned 4th place honors at 32:59. Claire Delsignore of Keyser High rounded out the triple threat finishing in 7th place with a time of 32:57.
Coach Sprouse added, “Cortney has some confidence now, there’s no telling how good she can get. Deidra and Claire are just getting in shape so there’s big potential for improvement for them too.”
The Potomac State Cross Country teams run again this Saturday, September 25 at Shenandoah University’s Hornet Harrier Invitational on the Kernstown Battlefield in Winchester. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.